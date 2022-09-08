2022 Readers Choice Food & Drink Winners

Facebook

It was another record breaking year as the community voted for their favorite food and drink businesses for Focus Daily News Readers Choice awards. We are excited to see some repeat winners and new winners, including new businesses chosen by our readers.

Of course we hope you’ll visit the winners and discover some new favorites.

Editor’s Note for winners: There are businesses that may contact you to sell you a trophy or plaque, we are not associated with these companies and do not receive any revenue from your purchase. We encourage you to shop local and support local businesses.

Best Bakery

Winner: The Lovin’ Oven Bakery-Lancaster

2nd Place: Sister to Sister

3rd Place: Edylicious Tea Room

Best BBQ

Winner: Hickory House -Lancaster

2nd Place: Harris Bar-b-que-Cedar Hill

3rd Place: Winners BBQ Cedar Hill

Best Breakfast

Winner: Hickory House – Lancaster

2nd Place: ALE’s Kitchen-Midlothian

3rd Place: Dick’s Uptown Café-Cedar Hill

Best Brunch

Winner: ALE’s Kitchen-Midlothian

2nd Place: Hearth Café-Mansfield

3rd Place: The Porch Pour-Midlothian

Best Brewery

Winner: Ash and Ember Brewing Company-Cedar Hill, TX

2nd Place: Railport Brewing Company-Waxahachie

Best Burger

Winner: Pop’s Burger Stand-Waxahachie

2nd Place: Branded Burger Co.-Waxahachie

3rd Place: Boochy’s Pit Stop

Best Catering

Winner: Phat Girlz BBQ & Catering-Cedar Hill

2nd Place: Mija Barbecue-Cedar Hill

3rd Place: YUMMY PUDDIN’ & MORE, LLC-Lancaster

Best Chicken Sandwich

Winner: Chick-fil-A- Cedar Hill

2nd Place: FLUFFY’S CHICKEN & FISH- Cedar Hill

3rd Place: Hearth Café-Mansfield

Best Asian Restaurant

Winner: Wok Xpress-Lancaster

2nd Place: BN Sushi & Grill, Cedar Hill

3rd Place: Sweet Rice Lao-Thai Eats-Mansfield

Best Cupcakes

Winner: The Lovin’ Oven Bakery-Lancaster

2nd Place: Two Sisters Sweet Creations-DeSoto

3rd Place: Gigi’s Cupcakes-Cedar Hill

Best Place for Dessert

Winner: The Lovin’ Oven Bakery-Lancaster

2nd Place: Nothing Bundt Cakes-Cedar Hill

3rd Place: Braum’s Ice Cream & Dairy Store-DeSoto

Best Dinner Place

Winner: The Ugly Heifer Grill-Waxahachie

2nd Place: Veracruz Cafe – Midlothian, TX

3rd Place: Ruston Cattle Company-Ennis

Best Donuts

Winner: Dutch Maid Donuts-Lancaster

2nd Place: 77 Donuts-Waxahachie

3rd Place: Midlothian Donuts-Midlothian

Best Date Night Place

Winner: Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen-Duncanville

2nd Place: Ash and Ember Brewing Company- Cedar Hill

3rd Place: Saviana Winery-Cedar Hill

Best Fajitas

Winner: Ojeda’s-DeSoto

2nd Place: Jalapenos Lemon Pepper-Midlothian

3rd Place: Nortenos Mexican Food-Ennis

Best Fried Chicken

Winner: Hall’s Honey-Fried Chicken- Dallas

2nd Place: FLUFFY’S CHICKEN & FISH-Cedar Hill

3rd Place: Henderson Chicken-Lancaster

Best Happy Hour

Winner: Ash and Ember Brewing Company-Cedar Hill

2nd Place: Beef ‘O’ Brady’s- Midlothian

3rd Place: Mudhook Bar and Kitchen-Duncanville

Best Local Ice Cream

Winner: Sno Palace-Lancaster

2nd Place: Braum’s Ice Cream & Dairy Store- DeSoto

3rd Place: Midlo Scoops- Midlothian

Best Local Coffee House

Winner: Not Just Chocolate- Lancaster

2nd Place: White Rhino Coffee-Waxahachie

3rd Place: 1846 Coffee- Cedar Hill

Best Tacos

Winner: Taqueria Lancaster

Mija Barbecue- Cedar Hill

Asaderos – Lancaster

Best Margaritas

Winner: Campuzano’s Fine Mexican Food- Waxahachie

2nd Place: Jalapenos Lemon Pepper- Midlothian

3rd Place: Ojeda’s-DeSoto

Best Pizza

Winner: Roma Italian Restaurant- Lancaster

2nd Place: Mr. Jims Pizza- Lancaster

3rd Place: Sam’s Pizza-Cedar Hill

Best Steak

Winner: Ruston Cattle Company-Ennis

Outback Steakhouse- DeSoto

Best Smoothie

Winner: Smoothie King- DeSoto

2nd Place: Not Just Chocolate- Lancaster

3rd Place: Smoothie + (plus) Midlothian TX

Best Italian Restaurant

Winner: Roma Italian Restaurant- Lancaster

2nd Place: Tuscan Slice- Waxahachie

3rd Place: Jimmy’s Pizza Pasta & Subs- Midlothian

Best Mexican Restaurant

Winner:Asaderos – Lancaster

2nd Place: OJEDAS- DeSoto

3rd Place: Jalapenos Lemon Pepper- Midlothian

Best Seafood Restaurant

Winner: Dan’s Seafood & Chicken- Lancaster

2nd Place:Atkins Seafood-Waxahachie

3rd Place: Daq & Mag Daiquiri’s, Dallas

Best Local Restaurant

Winner: Mr T’s Real Catfish & Burgers- Lancaster

2nd Place: Casserole Soul Cafe, Lancaster

3rd Place: Taquería Palapas – Restaurante-Lancaster

Best Patios for Pets

Winner: Ash and Ember Brewing Company- Cedar Hill

2nd Place: MUTTS Canine Cantina – Dallas

3rd Place: Fuzzy’s Taco Shop- Midlothian

Best Tea Room

Winner: RAAZ Tea Room & Catering- Lancaster

2nd Place: Not Just Chocolate- Lancaster

3rd Place: Edylicious Gourmet- DeSoto

Best Outdoor Dining

Winner: Steven’s Garden & Grill-Mansfield

2nd Place: Saviana Winery, Cedar Hill

3rd Place: Jalapenos Lemon Pepper- Midlothian

Best Sports Bar

Winner: 54th Street Restaurant & Drafthouse- Mansfield

Beef ‘O’ Brady’s-Midlothian

Best Craft Beer Selection

Winner: Ash and Ember Brewing Company- Cedar Hill

2nd Place: Beef ‘O’ Brady’s- Midlothian

3rd Place: Dirty Job Brewing- Mansfield

Best Food Truck

Winner: Boochy’s Pit Stop

2nd Place: The Itis Foodtruck and Restaurant

3rd Place: Shiny Knife Sandwich Shop

For advertising information please email kristin@focusdailynews.com or call the office 972-223-9175. Congratulations to all of the 2022 Focus Daily News Readers Choice Winners and a huge thank you to the community for voting and supporting our local businesses.