2022 Readers Choice Food & Drink Winners

It was another record breaking year as the community voted for their favorite food and drink businesses for Focus Daily News Readers Choice awards. We are excited to see some repeat winners and new winners, including new businesses chosen by our readers.
Of course we hope you’ll visit the winners and discover some new favorites.
Editor’s Note for winners: There are businesses that may contact you to sell you a trophy or plaque, we are not associated with these companies and do not receive any revenue from your purchase. We encourage you to shop local and support local businesses.
Best Bakery
Winner: The Lovin’ Oven Bakery-Lancaster
2nd Place: Sister to Sister
3rd Place: Edylicious Tea Room
Best BBQ
Winner: Hickory House -Lancaster
2nd Place: Harris Bar-b-que-Cedar Hill
3rd Place: Winners BBQ Cedar Hill
Best Breakfast
Winner: Hickory House – Lancaster
2nd Place: ALE’s Kitchen-Midlothian
3rd Place: Dick’s Uptown Café-Cedar Hill
Best Brunch
Winner: ALE’s Kitchen-Midlothian
2nd Place: Hearth Café-Mansfield
3rd Place: The Porch Pour-Midlothian
Best Brewery
Winner: Ash and Ember Brewing Company-Cedar Hill, TX
2nd Place: Railport Brewing Company-Waxahachie
Best Burger
Winner: Pop’s Burger Stand-Waxahachie
2nd Place: Branded Burger Co.-Waxahachie
3rd Place: Boochy’s Pit Stop
Best Catering
Winner: Phat Girlz BBQ & Catering-Cedar Hill
2nd Place: Mija Barbecue-Cedar Hill
3rd Place: YUMMY PUDDIN’ & MORE, LLC-Lancaster
Best Chicken Sandwich
Winner: Chick-fil-A- Cedar Hill
2nd Place: FLUFFY’S CHICKEN & FISH- Cedar Hill
3rd Place: Hearth Café-Mansfield
Best Asian Restaurant
Winner: Wok Xpress-Lancaster
2nd Place: BN Sushi & Grill, Cedar Hill
3rd Place: Sweet Rice Lao-Thai Eats-Mansfield
Best Cupcakes
Winner: The Lovin’ Oven Bakery-Lancaster
2nd Place: Two Sisters Sweet Creations-DeSoto
3rd Place: Gigi’s Cupcakes-Cedar Hill
Best Place for Dessert
Winner: The Lovin’ Oven Bakery-Lancaster
2nd Place: Nothing Bundt Cakes-Cedar Hill
3rd Place: Braum’s Ice Cream & Dairy Store-DeSoto
Best Dinner Place
Winner: The Ugly Heifer Grill-Waxahachie
2nd Place: Veracruz Cafe – Midlothian, TX
3rd Place: Ruston Cattle Company-Ennis
Best Donuts
Winner: Dutch Maid Donuts-Lancaster
2nd Place: 77 Donuts-Waxahachie
3rd Place: Midlothian Donuts-Midlothian
Best Date Night Place
Winner: Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen-Duncanville
2nd Place: Ash and Ember Brewing Company- Cedar Hill
3rd Place: Saviana Winery-Cedar Hill
Best Fajitas
Winner: Ojeda’s-DeSoto
2nd Place: Jalapenos Lemon Pepper-Midlothian
3rd Place: Nortenos Mexican Food-Ennis
Best Fried Chicken
Winner: Hall’s Honey-Fried Chicken- Dallas
2nd Place: FLUFFY’S CHICKEN & FISH-Cedar Hill
3rd Place: Henderson Chicken-Lancaster
Best Happy Hour
Winner: Ash and Ember Brewing Company-Cedar Hill
2nd Place: Beef ‘O’ Brady’s- Midlothian
3rd Place: Mudhook Bar and Kitchen-Duncanville
Best Local Ice Cream
Winner: Sno Palace-Lancaster
2nd Place: Braum’s Ice Cream & Dairy Store- DeSoto
3rd Place: Midlo Scoops- Midlothian
Best Local Coffee House
Winner: Not Just Chocolate- Lancaster
2nd Place: White Rhino Coffee-Waxahachie
3rd Place: 1846 Coffee- Cedar Hill
Best Tacos
Winner: Taqueria Lancaster
Mija Barbecue- Cedar Hill
Asaderos – Lancaster
Best Margaritas
Winner: Campuzano’s Fine Mexican Food- Waxahachie
2nd Place: Jalapenos Lemon Pepper- Midlothian
3rd Place: Ojeda’s-DeSoto
Best Pizza
Winner: Roma Italian Restaurant- Lancaster
2nd Place: Mr. Jims Pizza- Lancaster
3rd Place: Sam’s Pizza-Cedar Hill
Best Steak
Winner: Ruston Cattle Company-Ennis
Outback Steakhouse- DeSoto
Best Smoothie
Winner: Smoothie King- DeSoto
2nd Place: Not Just Chocolate- Lancaster
3rd Place: Smoothie + (plus) Midlothian TX
Best Italian Restaurant
Winner: Roma Italian Restaurant- Lancaster
2nd Place: Tuscan Slice- Waxahachie
3rd Place: Jimmy’s Pizza Pasta & Subs- Midlothian
Best Mexican Restaurant
Winner:Asaderos – Lancaster
2nd Place: OJEDAS- DeSoto
3rd Place: Jalapenos Lemon Pepper- Midlothian
Best Seafood Restaurant
Winner: Dan’s Seafood & Chicken- Lancaster
2nd Place:Atkins Seafood-Waxahachie
3rd Place: Daq & Mag Daiquiri’s, Dallas
Best Local Restaurant
Winner: Mr T’s Real Catfish & Burgers- Lancaster
2nd Place: Casserole Soul Cafe, Lancaster
3rd Place: Taquería Palapas – Restaurante-Lancaster
Best Patios for Pets
Winner: Ash and Ember Brewing Company- Cedar Hill
2nd Place: MUTTS Canine Cantina – Dallas
3rd Place: Fuzzy’s Taco Shop- Midlothian
Best Tea Room
Winner: RAAZ Tea Room & Catering- Lancaster
2nd Place: Not Just Chocolate- Lancaster
3rd Place: Edylicious Gourmet- DeSoto
Best Outdoor Dining
Winner: Steven’s Garden & Grill-Mansfield
2nd Place: Saviana Winery, Cedar Hill
3rd Place: Jalapenos Lemon Pepper- Midlothian
Best Sports Bar
Winner: 54th Street Restaurant & Drafthouse- Mansfield
Beef ‘O’ Brady’s-Midlothian
Best Craft Beer Selection
Winner: Ash and Ember Brewing Company- Cedar Hill
2nd Place: Beef ‘O’ Brady’s- Midlothian
3rd Place: Dirty Job Brewing- Mansfield
Best Food Truck
Winner: Boochy’s Pit Stop
2nd Place: The Itis Foodtruck and Restaurant
3rd Place: Shiny Knife Sandwich Shop
Congratulations to all of the 2022 Focus Daily News Readers Choice Winners and a huge thank you to the community for voting and supporting our local businesses.