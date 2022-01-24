Mansfield ISD School Board Candidate Filing Open

Facebook

Election Day May 7, 2022

The filing period is now open for those interested in running in the upcoming Mansfield ISD school board election. Election Day is Saturday, May 7.

Four seats on the Mansfield ISD Board of Trustees will be on the ballot—Place 3, Place 4, Place 5 and Place 7.

A general election will be held for Place 3, Place 4 and Place 5. A special election will be held for Place 7. The elected official for Place 7, an unexpired term, will have to run again in 2023.

View board member requirements and application details here. The deadline to turn in a candidate form is Friday, Feb. 18 at 5 p.m.

School board members are locally elected representatives of the public and serve as the community’s advocate for public education. They must maintain a focus on student achievement and well-being while making decisions that represent the interests of their constituents.

For more information, email Julie Moye, coordinator of board operations, at [email protected] or call 817-299-6382.

As of the time of this publication the following individuals have filed:

Place 3

Craig Tipping

Tipping announced his filing on Facebook, “SO IT’S OFFICIAL!!! After a year of planning and preparing, I submitted my application to become a candidate for Mansfield ISD School Board-Place 3. I look forward for the opportunity to be able to represent the parents, students, teachers and community of our great district.”

Place 4

Keziah Valdes Farrar (incumbent)

Farrar shared this on Facebook,”Excited to announce that I have filed to seek re-election for Mansfield ISD School Board Trustee Place 4. I will continue to focus on keeping Mansfield ISD a strong district that focuses on academic excellence, communicating effectively with parents and the community, and always do what is best for our students.”

Place 5

Bianca Benavides Anderson

Anderson shared, “Super excited to announce I am seeking election for Mansfield ISD School Board Trustee Place 5. I look forward to representing and being a voice for students, parents and teachers.”

Place 7

Courtney Lackey Wilson

Wilson shared this on Facebook, “It’s done! I had hoped to not be gone for this long. But I have decided it’s time and I’m back to hopefully have the opportunity to finish my term. What can I say? I love the students and staff of our MISD community and have thoroughly enjoyed serving all of them and can’t wait to continue on.”

Note: Ms. Wilson resigned in July of last year citing personal and health reasons, but said at the time, “Please know that I am so honored to get to serve our MISD community and that this is extremely hard for me. I do hope that this season will pass quickly and also hope that I will have the opportunity to serve again,” said Lackey Wilson. “I am and will forever be the district’s biggest fan and will always be at your service where I am available.”

2022 Mansfield School Board Trustee Election Calendar

Important Deadlines to Remember

Jan. 19, 2022 – First day to file an application for a place on the ballot

Feb. 18, 2022 – (by 5 p.m.) Deadline to file application for place on ballot

Feb. 24, 2022 – Drawing to determine order of candidates’ names on the ballot

Feb. 25, 2022 – (by 5 p.m.) Last day to withdraw as a candidate

April 25, 2022 – May 3, 2022 – Early Voting

May 7, 2022 – Election Day

May 17, 2022 – Canvassing of election votes

June 18, 2022 – Runoff election, if necessary