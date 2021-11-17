Mansfield ISD On Forbes List For America’s Best-in-State Employers Again

teachers sitting around a table
Happy teachers in the Mansfield School District are one of many reasons the school district was included in the Forbes List of best places to work in Texas. Photo courtesy of Mansfield ISD

Mansfield ISD Ranks 68th Overall Among Businesses In State of Texas

There’s good and there’s the best.

And when you’re on the Forbes List, well, you’re among the best.

For the second time in three years the Mansfield School District has made the Forbes List for America’s Best-in-State Employers. The MISD was ranked 68th overall among businesses in the state of Texas.

Forbes partnered with market research company Statista. Through a survey they were able to pinpoint the organizations liked best by employees of America’s best employers in each state. The ranking was based on an independent survey. The survey sampled 80,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 500 employees. Participants remained anonymous, allowing them to freely share their opinions.

The respondents were asked to rate their employers on a variety of criteria. Factors like safety of work environment, competitiveness of compensation, opportunities for advancement and openness to telecommuting. Participants were also asked how likely they’d be to recommend their employer to others.

Working for Mansfield ISD is Special

Mansfield Superintendent Dr. Kimberley Cantu said of the Forbes distinction, “I’m honored to have the privilege to lead such a wonderful district. Mansfield ISD is a great place to live, learn and teach – and this Forbes list is another way that proves how special it is to work for Mansfield ISD.

“We’re a family with a goal of providing students the best education possible in our various capability, and I’m truly proud to be a part of it.”

The list included the likes of such business as NASA (ranked first), Google (second) and Costco (third).

Mansfield ISD Has A Lot To Celebrate

The accolade from the Forbes list is one of several great pieces of news for the district as a whole in a school year that is not even halfway through. Another highlight for the district was receiving an excellence in financial accountability top rating from the School Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas (FIRST). It’s the 19th consecutive year for the district to be so honored.

School FIRST was developed by the Texas Education Agency (TEA) to ensure public schools effectively manage their financial resources to provide the maximum allocation possible for direct instructional purposes.

MISD has earned a Superior or grade of A since the inception of the state’s financial accountability system. The FIRST ratings are usually calculated using 15 financial indicators. They include: the accuracy of information, administrative cost expenditures, long-term solvency. Plus it looks at any financial vulnerabilities or material weaknesses in internal controls as determined by an external auditor.

Also, recently, a majority of Mansfield ISD voters voted in favor of the Penny Swap program. The Penny Swap restructures the MISD tax rate, swapping 13 pennies from the Interest and Sinking (I&S) tax rate to the Maintenance and Operations (M&O) tax rate.
Doing this allows the district to maximize state funding. It will bring approximately $24.7 million in additional revenue to the district each year without changing the current tax rate.

