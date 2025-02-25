North Texas Irish Festival Returns to Dallas Feb. 28-March 2

Facebook

North Texas Irish Festival brings the best of the Emerald Isle to Dallas Fair Park Feb. 28-March 2. The Southwest’s largest celebration of Celtic culture promises another festival of music, dance and cultural talent.

Everyone is welcome–family, friends, and even the family dog, to enjoy 10 stages of live music, Irish step dancing, Irish food and more, indoors and outdoors. Guests (21+) will also enjoy beer and whiskey tastings. Activities include shopping, horse shows, sheepherding demonstrations, animal rescue groups, child-friendly entertainment, and free arts and crafts for the kids. This indoor-outdoor festival takes place rain or shine.

As the largest cultural celebration in DFW, the North Texas Irish Festival is produced by the Southwest Celtic Music Association. Hundreds of volunteers help staff the event, with some having volunteered for decades, often alongside generations of their families.

North Texas Irish Festival and Southwest Celtic Music Association

“The North Texas Irish Festival is produced by the volunteers of the Southwest Celtic Music Association, an organization committed to furthering the Celtic traditions of music and dance in North Texas. It’s their tireless work for 43 years that has made this the best festival to see and enjoy so many different bands, singers, musicians, dancers and more,” said Sheri Bush, president of the Southwest Celtic Music Association Inc. “This year’s musical line-up is one of the best we have ever had. There is so much here for everyone. How many places can you sit and enjoy multiple concerts in a weekend with a beer, your family and your dog?”

The festival gets off to a festive start with the North Texas Irish Festival Fun Run, a jaunt through the beautiful grounds of Fair Park at 8 a.m. on Saturday, March 1. Perfect for runners or walkers of any age or ability, this activity is fun for the whole family. All registered participants will receive a T-shirt, a “bottle opener” medal, one ticket to the North Texas Irish Festival, and two beers after the run for participants of legal drinking age. This non-timed 5K fun run will benefit Friends of Fair Park and the Southwest Celtic Music Association.

Musical Performances at North Texas Irish Festival

The roots of the North Texas Irish Festival are in its celebration of music and every year, the festival is able to bring some of the biggest names worldwide to Fair Park. This year, the North Texas Irish Festival is proud to feature the following musical headliners: Alasdair Fraser and Natalie Haas; Altan; Cathie Ryan; Celtic Aire; Cherish the Ladies; Conor Mallon Unearthed; and The Consequences.

Musical performers from the North Texas region ranging from BEHAN and Beyond the Pale to Vulcan EEjits are also featured.

Irish Step Dancing

“Riverdance” fans will tap their toes along with the rythmic magic of Irish step dancing as Celtic music comes alive in the steps of dancers of all ages. The McLane School of Irish Dance, Inishfree School of Irish Dance-Dallas, McTeggart Irish Dancers of North Texas, and the Shandon-O’Regan Irish Dance Academy will delight audiences. Irish step dancers perform on a dedicated dance stage and also with musical performers throughout the festival.

Whiskey tastings are available through a special ticketed event located inside the North Texas Irish Festival. (Tip: A traditional Irish toast is “Sláinte,” which means “health” in Irish and Scottish Gaelic. It’s commonly used as a drinking toast in Ireland, Scotland and the Isle of Man.)

Urchin Street at the North Texas Irish Festival is a special place where kids can find child-friendly entertainment, education, play and fun, including crafts, music, dance, storytelling, magic and mystery. Storytellers — or “Shanachie” – will tell traditional Irish stories in the way that the Irish learned of their history for hundreds of years.

The North Texas Irish Festival is pet-friendly. From dogs to rabbits, cats, and even a squirrel or two, guests bring leashed pets to the festival to enjoy indoor and outdoor festivities. Need a new best pal? Animal rescue groups at the North Texas Irish Festival are happy to introduce you to animals to see if you might have a new “fur-ever” friend.

NTIF Hours, Admission and Location

Gates open on Friday evening, February 28, at 6 p.m. Hours are 6 to 11 p.m. on Friday, February 28; 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 1; and 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 2.

Admission is FREE on Friday from 6 to 7 p.m.; $15 after 7 p.m. A one-day ticket is $25 on Saturday or Sunday at the gate, while a weekend pass is $45. Discount tickets are available at area Tom Thumb and Albertsons stores for $20 for a one-day ticket. Children under 6 are FREE when accompanied by an adult family member. Seniors over 65 or current military members (with valid military ID) receive $5 off all gate prices. Pets are allowed in on a short leash. Leprechauns (in full ceremonial dress and carrying pot of gold) are FREE.

Tickets are available online now. Discount tickets are also available at Dallas-area Tom Thumb and Albertsons stores, and at the gates on the days of the event at Fair Park.

Parking is available at Fair Park, or guests can take the DART (take the Green Line!) to the front entrance of Fair Park and the North Texas Irish Festival. Detailed directions and parking tips are available at ntif.org.