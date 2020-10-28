Luminova – The Bright Spot To The Holidays – Premieres at Globe Life Field

Family-friendly event brings larger-than-life holiday displays, immersive experiences

and one-of-a-kind outdoor ice-skating to the Metroplex

Something new is coming to Arlington at Globe Life Field — an outrageously fun and immersive experience that is guaranteed to be the bright spot of the holidays. At Luminova Holidays, North Texans will be surrounded by millions of twinkling lights, take to the ice on a ginormous outdoor rink and snap those selfie-worthy pics with the larger-than-life light displays from November 20, 2020 through January 3, 2021. Even the Big Guy in red will be at the sprawling indoor and outdoor wonderland, ready to hear everyone’s holiday wishes. Luminova Holidays marks the first event to be open to the general public at the new stadium.

Save

The world premiere holiday event features:

2.7 million lights

More than 270,000 sq. ft. of indoor/outdoor space

10,000 sq. ft. outdoor ice-skating rink

65 ft. Christmas tree

Photo opps galore

Interactive activities including light up hopscotch

Train rides for the kids

Strolling holiday entertainers

Old Saint Nick and his elves

Booths with food and special mementos to bring the holiday magic home

“At Luminova Holidays, with the challenges this year has brought to so many, it was more important than ever to safely bring families and friends together to create a fun and memorable holiday experience,” says Dixie Baker, co-producer of Luminova Holidays and owner of Fort Worth-based creative marketing agency Sovic Creative.

Save

Arlington Mayor Jeff Williams further adds, “It’s wonderful to see this spectacular holiday event in Arlington. We’ve always been the perfect family-friendly destination for creating holiday memories, and that’s why we’re excited to welcome the world class Luminova to Arlington!”

In collaboration with the Texas Rangers, Luminova will take place inside and outside Globe Life Field. Sean Decker, Executive Vice President of Sports and Entertainment for the Texas Rangers, states “It’s a huge honor to welcome Luminova to Arlington and Globe Life Field for their inaugural year. We have appreciated their collaborative approach to making this a unique experience while keeping health and safety at the top of the list.”

Holiday bliss has begun. Prices start at $14.99. A family pack, which includes two adults and up to three kids, starts at $59.99. Want a VIP experience for you and up to 40 guests? From smaller Christmas gatherings of 10 people to larger parties up to 40, get a luxury suite for the ultimate VIP experience for the entire night. Tickets can be purchased at LuminovaHolidays.com. Limited tickets are available per night during the November 20, 2020 through January 3, 2021 engagement. For a full list of available dates, please visit the Luminova website.

Save

Comments

comments