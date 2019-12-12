Cirque Musica brings Holiday Wishes to the Theatre at Grand Prairie December 21 for one show only. This spectacular family entertainment features incredible circus performances with a full symphony orchestra. This unique concert is the perfect holiday experience.

The show brings a holiday story to life with a theatrical cirque event for the entire family. The world-renowned cast of Cirque Musica perform your favorite holiday hits live, accompanied by a symphony orchestra.

Amazing acrobats, aerialists, hilarious hijinks, and holiday cheer are all featured. Cirque Musica combines the spellbinding grace and daredevil athleticism of today’s greatest circus performers with the sensory majesty of a symphony orchestra. Cirque Musica presents Holiday Wishes is a great experience for the entire family. Make their Holiday Wishes come true with Cirque Musica!

Cirque Musica Creative Team

Produced by Stephen Cook, TCG Entertainment founder/President, with a creative team that includes Antoinette Dipietropolo as Director/Chroreographer. Dipietropolo has worked on Broadway and has a long list of live event credits. Costume Designer Tristin Raines has worked with numerous Off-Broadway and regional theater productions. Charles Ford with Vue Design is one of the most sought after video and lighting designers in the entertainment industry. Leading Broadway music director James Olmstead completes the dynamic creative team. Their vision for this show was to create an unforgettable Cirque experience for the holidays.

“Cirque Musica presents Holiday Wishes is the must-see holiday event of the season. This is one of the biggest Holiday shows on tour and brings a full sensory holiday event to audiences. With the top circus artists from around the world, Broadway performers, and a live symphony orchestra all on stage, it really is a “must-see” event for the entire family,” Cook says. “With Dipietropolo’s direction and choreography, Raines beautiful costumes, Ford’s amazing video elements, and Olmstead’s musical direction, audiences will be transformed to a holiday wonderland full of beauty and excitement.”

The only performance of Cirque Musica presents Holiday Wishes is at 7:30 p.m. at The Theatre at Grand Prairie, 1001 Performance Way in Grand Prairie

Tickets range from $25 to $95, available online at axs.com/events. A special VIP package includes a private reception with Cirque performers, refreshments, and souvenirs. The package is available for an additional $30-$50 (show tickets not included). For more information call The Theatre at Grand Prairie at 972-854-5111.

