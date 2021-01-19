Longhorns Collect State Runner-Up Trophy

Share via: 0 Shares 0





2020 Football Season Ends For Longhorns, But Oh What A Ride

The Longhorns magical season came to an end as Cedar Hill lost to the Katy Tigers in the 6A II State Championship game at AT&T Stadium. The Cedar Hill faithful could not be any prouder of these young men giving everything that they have and finishing their season with a 12-2 record.

Cedar Hill started the game off with the football and it looked like business as always with quarterback Kaidon Salter completing a 14-yard pass to Javien Clemmer. On the next play Salter rushed for a 13-yard gain for another first down. After those two first downs, the Longhorns stalled out and had to punt the ball to the Katy Tigers.

The Tigers ran a traditional I- formation that focused on Seth and Jalen Davis. Katy accumulated over 300 yards on the ground. And they were not the only guys that helped the running game as Isaiah Smith scored on a 55-yard touchdown. Running set-up their play-action game. And the formula allowed the Tigers to go into the halftime with a 24-0 lead.

Coach Lynn and the Cedar Hill Longhorns did not give up. On a key fourth down, the Longhorns called a fake punt as Kylon Ashton picked up 67 yards on the play! The drive was capped off with Kaidon Salter running in for a 4-yard touchdown. On the next drive the Longhorns completed a long pass to Anthony Thomas IV for 48-yards. It only took four plays as Salter scored again on a 10-yard run. The Longhorns went for an onside kick but to no avail.

The second half of the game score was 27-14 Katy, but Cedar Hill was ready to fight for a victory. Unfortunately Katy was too powerful to overcome, as Cedar Hill couldn’t execute on offense, and was unable to stop Katy on defense.

Right before the game ended, Coach Lynn pulled Kaidon Salter out of the game. It was a class act move. What this young man has given to the Longhorns was amazing. Katy defeated Cedar Hill, 51-14.

It was truly sad to see the football season to end, but it was a great run for Cedar Hill.

If you might wonder how many more months are there until the next season starts … Well, we are looking at 6 months. So, fans – football is right around the corner.

Cedar Hill senior quarterback Kaidon Salter finished with 3,805 total yards and 48 touchdowns, including both of the Longhorns’ touchdowns in the championship game. He’s a finalist for Gatorade Texas Player of the Year and the Landry Award.

