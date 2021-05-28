Local Walmart Stores Donate Pet Food to Tri-Cities Animal Shelter

Facebook

Celebrating National Pet Month By Giving Back

DALLAS, Texas (May 28, 2021) – May is National Pet Month and Walmart recognizes pets are furry, four-legged family members.

Even though the Dallas-area saw a surge in pet adoptions during the COVID-19 pandemic, many homeless dogs and cats are still in the care of area rescues, waiting for loving homes.

This National Pet Month, local Walmart stores chose to give back to Tri-City Animal Shelter and Adoption Center, a 501(c)3 nonprofit animal rescue, which facilitates pet adoptions and helps low-income pet owners afford veterinary care.

Walmart stores in the Dallas area donated more than 500 pounds of Walmart’s new, vet-formulated Pure Balance PRO+ dog food to Cedar Hill-based based Tri-City, which operates a shelter and an adoption center in southern Dallas County.

“Tri-City is grateful for this outstanding contribution from our local Walmart stores,” said Shelley Meeks, the Assistant Manager of Tri-City Animal Shelter and Adoption Center. “Donations like these are critical for our organization and our efforts to ensure every animal receives the best possible care and quality nutrition. We are grateful to Walmart for thinking of our four-legged friends.”

Walmart knows a large part of pet health and wellness is tailored nutrition, especially for the pets at Tri-City.

“Walmart is committed to helping our customers treat pets like family, and we are happy to do our part to assist local animal rescues like Tri-City in feeding their pets nutritious food,” said Communications Director, Lauren Willis. “As Walmart continues to expand its growing assortment of pet products and services, we hope families and organizations look to Walmart as a trusted one-stop pet destination.”

Pure Balance Pro+ is a super-premium pet food made with natural ingredients, plus added vitamins and minerals to ensure pets get the nutrition they need. It contains no artificial colors, flavors or preservatives and is launching at a lower price point than similar premium pet food.

About Walmart in Texas

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better – anytime and anywhere – in retail stores, online and through their mobile devices. In Texas we serve customers at 593 retail units and online through Walmart Online Grocery and Walmart.com. We are proud to employ 172,500 associates in Texas. Walmart supports local businesses, spending $76.7 billion with Texas suppliers in fiscal year 2021 and supporting 281,563 Texas supplier jobs. Walmart continues to be a leader in employment opportunity, sustainability, and corporate philanthropy. In fiscal year 2021, Walmart and the Walmart Foundation contributed more than $129.2 million in cash and in-kind donations to local nonprofits in Texas. Learn more at corporate.walmart.com.

About Tri-City Animal Shelter & Adoption Center

Tri-City Animal Shelter is a municipal agency. While the facility is located in Cedar Hill, the shelter is funded by and serves the citizens of Cedar Hill, DeSoto and Duncanville. Friends of Tri-City Animal Shelter is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that partners with the shelter to increase adoptions and ensure every animal is healthy and sterilized before joining their new family. Learn more at http://www.cedarhilltx.com/66/Animal-Shelter