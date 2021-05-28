Summer Activities In Midlothian- Reading, Movies & More

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Summer Reading Program

A.H. Meadows Library’s Summer Reading Program for pre-K through 5th grade is called “Tails and Tales.” The program will run from June 7 to July 29. Children may earn a prize for every five books they read or have read to them. In all, there are eight prizes. Reading logs and goodie bags may be picked up beginning Monday, June 7 at the Library, which is located inside Midlothian High School at 923 S. 9th Street. Library hours throughout the summer are Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., closed Friday and Sunday.

This program is developed by the Collaborative Summer Library Program, which is supported in part by the Institute of Museum and Library Services and the Library of Michigan. A selection of books around the animal theme will be on display at the library and staff can help young readers with their selections.

The A.H. Meadows Library offers a wealth of resources for kids and adults, including online access to e-books and audiobooks, the New York Times, and TexShare Databases. The library catalog is also online. If you need a Library card, you can sign up on the Library web page at https://www.midlothian.tx.us/504/A-H-Meadows-Library.

Midlothian Summer Movie Schedule

The 2021 Movies in the Park schedule includes three popular family movies, kicking off with “Frozen II” on Saturday, June 5, 7:30 p.m. at Hawkins Spring Park, 1498 FM 1387.

“Sonic the Hedgehog” will follow on July 17, and “Tom & Jerry” will be shown on August 7.

Movies in the Park are free and open to the public thanks to the generosity of the event sponsor Methodist Midlothian Medical Center. Marco’s Pizza and Higginbotham Brothers Ace Hardware are also supporters of the series.

Movies will begin at dark and attendees should bring their own lawn chairs and blankets. In case of rain, movies will be rescheduled for the following Saturday. For more information and updates, visit www.midlothian.tx.us/movies

Midlothian Independence Day Celebration

Midlothian’s Independence Day Parade to be held on July 3rd will kick off the day-long celebration, which will include an arts & crafts and vendor fest, parade, and fireworks show.

Arts & Crafts Fest will open the day’s activities at 8 a.m. and run till noon in Heritage Park, 203 N. 8th Street. This will include booth merchandise and food booths.

“Celebrating America’s Super Heroes” parade will step off at 10 a.m. at Avenue B and the 8th Street Bridge, follow North 8th Street south to Heritage Park, turn west on Avenue F and end at Overlook Drive.

Annual Fireworks Show commences at 9:15 p.m. The show is staged at MISD Multipurpose Stadium and viewed from parking lot and surrounding streets.

Registration is open now for parade entries and arts and crafts booths and food vendors at the festival. For more information, visit https://www.midlothian.tx.us/640/Midlothian-Independence-Day-Parade.

These events are made possible by our sponsors: Parade – Baylor Scott & White Medical Center, Waxahachie and Marco’s Pizza; Fireworks Show – Citizens National Bank of Texas, Methodist Midlothian Medical Center, and Midlothian Community Development Corporation.