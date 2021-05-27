Coach Lynn Impressed With Spring Football Game

Facebook

Defensively Ahead Of The Game

(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) Cedar Hill head football coach Carlos Lynn said the Longhorns made a great deal of progress throughout four weeks of spring football practice.

“From Day One until the last day, we definitely got better,” said Lynn, who is entering his fifth season as Cedar Hill’s head coach. “Right now, defensively, we’re ahead of the game right now. We have some talented young guys, and we’re headed in the right direction.”

The Longhorns wrapped up Spring Practice with what is usually an Annual Tradition – the Spring Game – at Longhorn Stadium.

Because of COVID-19, last year’s Spring Game was cancelled.

“It was good to see so many fans out at the Spring Game last night,” Lynn said. “A lot of people didn’t get a chance to see us play last year due to COVID.”

The Longhorns were originally scheduled to play their Spring Game last week, but the weather postponed it until Wednesday.

Lynn was especially impressed with senior offensive lineman Matthew Worth and senior cornerback Jalon Peoples, a Division I prospect who intercepted a pass in the Spring Game.

Lynn said juniors Jaden Brown (middle linebacker) and Jaylen Jenkins (running back) had breakout spring seasons on their respective sides of the ball.

Lynn and his staff are working to prepare the Longhorns for the August 27 season opener vs. Rockwall at Longhorn Stadium.

Cedar Hill graduated more than 50 seniors from a team that reached the UIL Class 6A Division II State Championship Game in January.

The Longhorns will begin summer conditioning on June 14, and there will be a 7-on-7 once per week league between June 1 and June 15.