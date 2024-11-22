Little Women Opens Fort Worth Opera Season

Facebook

Little Women, Mark Adamo’s operatic adaption of the beloved literary classic, kicks off the Fort Worth Opera 2024-25 season Nov. 22 and 24. Performances will be held at the W. E. Scott Theatre in the Fort Worth Cultural District.

Last performed by FWO in 2005, Little Women makes its 2024 Fort Worth homecoming as a fully staged mainstage production. Direction is by Claire Choquette, with chamber orchestra accompaniment by the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra under the baton of Tyson Deaton.

The production promises a celebration of sisterhood, family and homecoming for audiences, company and cast.

Little Women Cast

Several members of the cast mark homecomings of their own with this production as they previously performed as Fort Worth Opera Resident Artists (RAs) and Studio Artists. The production also marks a homecoming for star-on-the-rise stage director Claire Choquette, who was born in New Orleans, grew up in Oklahoma City and now lives in Dallas.

Mezzo-soprano Kelly Guerra — who arrives in Fort Worth fresh from her Metropolitan Opera debut in Osvaldo Golijov and David Henry Hwang’s Ainadamar — leads the talented young cast in the role of Jo March. Her portrayal of Jo is complemented by Bridget Cappel (mezzo-soprano) as Meg, Mary Feminear (soprano) as Beth, and Megan Koch (lyric coloratura soprano) as Amy.

“Louisa May Alcott’s timeless story of the March sisters has been a fixture in American literature for over 150 years,” said Fort Worth Opera General & Artistic Director Angela Turner Wilson. “Mark Adamo’s exquisite contemporary opera adaptation provides a rich new version of that story, breathing exciting life into the resonant themes of family, sisterhood, growing up, and coming home.”

The W. E. Scott Theatre itself provides one final, bittersweet element to the production’s theme of homecoming. As the W. E. Scott Theatre arts complex is slated for imminent closure and potential redevelopment, Little Women may be the last production to occupy the Scott Theatre in its current state.

The Welman Project is accepting donations in the lobby during performances of Little Women. The biggest need for supplies is consumables like glue bottles and glue sticks, paint, and other art supplies. They will also accept props and other items for local theatre teachers to use with their students.

Fort Worth Opera

Fort Worth Opera boasts a highly successful opera education program, consisting of the Hattie Mae Lesley Resident Artist program and the Children’s Opera Theatre, which brings opera to nearly 40,000 school children each year across the state of Texas.

The organization is committed to producing opera of the highest possible artistic quality and integrity. Also to identifying and training talented young singers; to serving as a crucible for creating new American operas; to joining forces with other arts organizations in significant collaborations; and to enriching the community by stimulating cultural curiosity and creativity in people of all ages, ethnicities, and backgrounds.

For more information about Little Women, or to browse and purchase single tickets or season ticket packages for the 2024-25 Fort Worth Opera season, please visit fwopera.org.