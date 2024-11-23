Give Thanks for Thanksgiving Offers in North Texas

Facebook

We’re giving thanks for these terrific Thanksgiving offers from a number of North Texas restaurants. Thanks to them, our family’s Chief Cook and Bottlewasher (that would be me) can enjoy a true Day of Thanksgiving with the rest of the gang!

Cotton Patch Cafe with its legendary Texas-inspired meals, is here to save the day with their Homestyle for the Holidays Chef-Made Meals. Say goodbye to kitchen stress and hello to a delicious, hassle-free feast. Dive into the Ultimate Holiday Spread, perfect for gatherings—serving up to 12 for $179 or 6 for $99. Choose from Roasted Boneless Turkey Breast or Holiday Ham, and enjoy cornbread dressing, scratch-made gravy, three tasty sides and your pick of dessert like peach cobbler or pumpkin crunch.

For smaller celebrations, the Festive Sides Feast starts at just $45 and packs in all the Cotton Patch favorites. Orders are open until November 26 for pickup through November 27 (before 9 p.m.). While Cotton Patch Cafe will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, these meals are easy to reheat and enjoy whenever you want. Best Southwest locations are in Cedar Hill, Mansfield, and Waxahachie.

Del Toro BBQ in Mansfield offers turkeys and all the traditional sides in three convenience packages so you can focus on what truly makes the holiday special: spending time with family and friends. Del Toro package 1 feeds 4-6 People ($200); Package 2 feeds 8-12 People ($250); and Package 3 feeds 12-15 People ($375). Place your order by November 25 to ensure you have everything you need for your gathering.

Looking for something different? El Fenix and Meso Maya also have catering specials ready for pick-up, including tamales by the dozen, margaritas by the gallon. and deserts like El Fenix’s famous lemon ice box pie and Meso Maya’s rich Mexican chocolate cake. If you find yourself busy in the kitchen and struggling to think about lunch, don’t worry— El Fenix, Meso Maya, and Del Toro will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

Thanksgiving Holiday Feast at la Madeleine

For Thanksgiving, la Madeleine offers two Holiday Feast options for families, in addition to new menu items. The Holiday Feast, $159.99, serves up to 10 people. It includes a choice of Oven Roasted Turkey Breast or Sliced Ham, Mushroom Sauce, Cranberry Apple Stuffing, Cranberry Apple Relish, individual Cheesecakes and Sourdough Baguettes.

The Take & Eat Holiday Feast is perfect for four ($79.99) or eight people ($159.99). It includes an option of Sliced Ham or Oven Roasted Turkey Breast, Mushroom Sauce, Cranberry Apple Stuffing, Cranberry Apple Relish, Individual Cheesecakes and Sourdough Baguettes. Both include a choice of two sides: Red Skinned Mashed Potatoes, Green Beans Almondine, Sweet Potato Soufflé, or Broccoli & Rice Provençal.

The Holiday Feast is for delivery while The Take & Eat Holiday Feast is for pick-up. Both are available through Dec. 24 and must be ordered at least 24 hours in advance. For individual dining or smaller gatherings, la Madeleine also offers individual sampler options. Our favorite La Madeleine’s is adjacent to the Parks Mall in Arlington, just off I-20 at Collins.

Bar Louie is offering those who might need some relief from relatives what they call their unbeatable happy hour specials. On Thanksgiving Day, Bar Louie’s signature martinis and house cocktails are only $8. For those who prefer not to cook, bar bite specials range from $8-10 (fan favorites include Bavarian Pretzels or Truffle Fries). Valid in-store only from 3-6 p.m.

Perry’s Steakhouse Thanksgiving Offers

The closest Perry’s Steakhouse to us is located by Klyde Warren Park in the downtown Dallas arts district. All locations will open early this Thanksgiving, offering all your holiday favorites for just $49. They include a choice of starter, Sliced, Smoked Turkey Breast Served with Pan Gravy, Mashed Potatoes, Green Bean Almondine, Sausage & Sage Dressing, Cranberry Relish and Homemade Bread. Add a slice of Pumpkin Cheesecake for an additional $9. If you don’t want Turkey, the new Caramelized Prime Rib Dinner or their full dinner menu is available. For those wanting to eat at home, you can pre-order Perry’s Family Style Thanksgiving – Sliced, Smoked Turkey Breast Meal for Four featuring a soup or salad, entreé and sides, priced at $149.Order now for pickup on Nov. 27-28.

Truluck’s invites you to enjoy more quality time with your loved ones—and leave the cooking to them. Alongside their signature seafood dishes, they are offering a special three-course Thanksgiving feast featuring a classic turkey dinner with all your favorite sides and a selection of delectable desserts (see attached menu for details). Priced at $59 for adults and $29 for children under 12, it’s a perfect way to celebrate the holiday together. Reservations recommended through trulucks.com/reserve/ or OpenTable.

SĒR Steak + Spirits offer a holiday meal that combines family warmth with elevated dining. From 5-10:30 p.m. Nov. 18, guests can savor a three-course menu of seasonal dishes, expertly crafted with SĒR’s signature flair. All while taking in stunning views of the Dallas skyline—perfect for intimate and family gatherings alike. SĒR Steak + Spirits is located at the Hilton Anatole Hotel, 2201 North Stemmons Freeway in Dallas.

Princi Italia’s 3-course Italian-inspired menu might be a fit for any local Thanksgiving dining features you’re working on. It’s a great option for Dallas families, with highlights like Roasted Turkey Breast, Chianti Braised Short Rib, and Pumpkin Cheesecake, plus a la carte options in the evening for more flexibility. Located in Dallas at 5959 Royal Lane, and West Village, 3300 Dallas Parkway in Plano. The three course meal ($55 for adults, $28 for kids 12 and under) is offered from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with an Al La Carte menu from 4:30- 9 p.m.

Fairmont Dallas’ Pyramid Restaurant and Bar

Exquisite Thanksgiving offerings, designed to elevate the holiday experience, are offered by Fairmont Dallas’ Pyramid Restaurant on Nov. 28. Enjoy an extravagant Thanksgiving Brunch Buffet with three seatings-at 10 and 10:30 a.m. or 1:30 p.m. Guests will enjoy the spirit of the season with live music and fun activities for the whole family. Adults are $75/person, and Children 12 and under are $35/person. Curated by Executive Chef Adam Reson, the Thanksgiving brunch menu will highlight Pyramid Restaurant’s upscale, modern Texas cuisine and use only locally sourced ingredients. Reservations are available at Open Table.

Dog Haus is celebrating Thanksgiving all month long with its limited-time sausage specials. Featuring a twist on the Thanksgiving culinary icon, Turducken. turkey, duck and chicken sausage topped with creamy garlic aioli, warm turkey gravy, crispy onions and fresh scallions, is served on grilled King’s Hawaiian rolls. Or try a Turducken Burrito—turkey, duck and chicken sausage, three sunny side up eggs, white American cheese, sweet potato fries, caramelized onions and spicy mayo in an expertly rolled and toasted flour tortilla. Dog Haus will be donating $1 from every purchase of the Turducken specials throughout the month to its national charity partner, No Kid Hungry.

Thanksgiving Desserts

Kate Weiser Chocolate’s Party Trays are the perfect way to elevate a holiday dessert table, or to give as a show-stopping hostess gift. Each Party Tray comes with 48 beautifully displayed hand-painted bonbons, creating an instant showstopper. Choose a single flavor of any Kate Weiser bonbon for your tray or opt for variety with a special Holiday Party Tray available now for preorder with eight pieces of six cozy seasonal flavors including Peanut Butter Cookie and Cherry Spice.

SusieCakes bakery is offering pumpkin, apple crumble and pecan pies for customers to bring to their upcoming holiday gatherings. For Thanksgiving orders, pre-order by Nov. 23 for pickup on Nov. 27. The bakery will be open on Nov. 27 only for pre-order pickups. Order and pick up at SusieCakes’ Hillside Village location in Lakewood. The store is open every day from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Maple Leaf Diner has the solution with its delicious, made-from-scratch pies, ready for pickup and priced affordably at $25.99 each. Take it from someone who’s tried two of these pies, they’re delicious! My favorite, Almond Joy, is one of the featured four. The others are Chocolate Cream, Apple Crumble, and Coconut Cream.

More Thanksgiving Offers

STIRR crafted a special three-course Thanksgiving feast that promises to immerse you in the essence of the holiday season. Guests can select one starter, one entree, additional sides, and add one dessert of choice. Priced at just $38 per person, along with an optional wine pairing for $25. Children age 12 and under can savor this experience for only $12 each.

The Finch offers a delicious three-course feast that is sure to leave them feeling thankful and satisfied. The Finch has curated a special Thanksgiving feast that includes oven roasted turkey breast, classic stuffing, mash potatoes, honey Brussels sprouts, yeast rolls and house-made cranberry sauce. Thanksgiving Menu is $40 with optional Wine Pairing $25.

Cheba Hut celebrated their own funky combo of Thanksgiving and National Sandwich Day early on Nov. 19 by offering a free Nug-sized sandwich. Press materials claim that “Every day is National Sandwich Day at the Hut,” so my husband and I stopped by the Arlington location on Abrams Road recently to sample their food. District Manager Corey Windsor and GM Abi Meyers guided us through the menu selections.

We were impressed by the tasty “nugs” (4” toasted subs) so I tried these smaller sandwiches in several combinations. My favorite was the roast beef with horseradish sauce, but the Teriyaki chicken was a close runner-up. While my husband relished his tuna melt that was served as a salad.

With its tasty and inexpensive food offerings and friendly crew, Cheba Hut would be a fun place to visit for a quick and tasty lunch while you’re out doing that Black Friday shopping!

CRÚ’s three-course Thanksgiving feast menu includes seasonal highlights like Lobster & Saffron Risotto, Roasted Turkey with all the fixings, and Pumpkin Cheesecake, along with a welcoming glass of Angry Orchard Rosé Cider for guests 21+. The Thanksgiving menu is served from 12 noon to 9 p.m. November 28, and priced at $55 for adults. Kids 12 and under only $28 at the West Village location, 3699 McKinney Ave. in Dallas, and other CRU locations..

Sushi Marquee invites you to ditch the traditional turkey and ham and head to Sushi Marquee located at Dallas Star. They’ll be open Thanksgiving Day from 3 p.m. to 2 a.m. and serving the restaurant’s full menu. The Cowboys game will also be playing on all screens.

Ebb & Flow Deep Ellum and Plano locations will also be open on Thanksgiving Day from 3 p.m. to 2 a.m. and serving the restaurants full menu as well as a traditional Thanksgiving menu, complete with turkey and sides.