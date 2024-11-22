Shaw Middle School progress, Zoning update for fall 2025

Facebook

(RED OAK, TX)—Construction on the second middle school for Red Oak ISD, named for Dr. Joy Shaw, is moving quickly with concrete completed, steel work almost complete,and the final roof sections installed this week. Exterior brick and stone veneer are being installed. Interior sheetrock and overhead HVAC and electrical have begun in phase progression.

Despite a few rain days the past month, we continue to be on time for completion in December 2025 and remain under budget,” stated Superintendent Brenda Sanford.“Meanwhile, District administration is progressing behind the scenes with plans for the two schools to be open under the current Red Oak MS roof next fall, then split into the two facilities around winter break.”

Construction Progress

•100% of the foundation slab, parking lots and driveway concrete poured.Street connections and walways will be completed later in the project.



• All steel beams are erected, and the final stages of steelwork are almost complete.



•The final sections of the roof were completed this week on the two gyms; all three academic wings, administration areas, cafeteria/kitchen, fine arts, and hallways are covered.

• Exterior brick and stone veneer are being applied to the outside structures.



•Interior phasing now begins with overhead HVAC and electrical along with sheetrock.

•The athletic field and track and tennis courts are beginning surface work.

•The project is on track for the December 2025 opening and is currently under budget.

Non-Construction Progress

•ZONING Administrative staff reviewed current and past enrollment trends along with the construction of new homes and area housing expectations based on the demographer’s data.

o T he decision was made to leave the current elementary boundaries (until future e lementary s chool growth is determined) and use the feeder-pattern method for zoning the two middle schools.

o Students who attend Shields and Schupmann elementary schools will attend Dr. Joy Shaw Middle School.