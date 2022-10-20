Facebook

Lincoln Center Theater’s critically acclaimed production of Lerner & Loewe’s MY FAIR LADY opens Nov. 1 at the Music Hall at Fair Park. The touring production is presented by Broadway Dallas and Broadway Across America as part of the 2022-2023 Germania Insurance Broadway Series. The musical runs through Nov. 13, and tickets are on sale now.

Tickets are available online at BroadwayDallas.org and by phone at 800-982-2787. Orders for groups of ten or more may be placed by calling 214-426-4768 or emailing Groups@BroadwayDallas.org.

MY FAIR LADY

Lincoln Center Theater’s production of Lerner & Loewe’s MY FAIR LADY is the winner of five Outer Critics Circle Awards including Best Revival of a Musical. It was nominated for ten Tony AwardsⓇⓇ including Best Musical Revival, five Drama Desk Awards including Best Musical Revival, and three Drama League Awards including Best Musical Revival. The production premiered in the spring of 2018 at Lincoln Center’s Vivian Beaumont Theater.

Adapted from George Bernard Shaw’s play and Gabriel Pascal’s film, Pygmalion, with a book and lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner and music by Frederick Loewe, My Fair Lady premiered on Broadway on March 15, 1956. The legendary original production won six Tony AwardsⓇ including Best Musical and ran for 2,717 performances. At the time, it was the longest-running musical in Broadway history.

Boasting a score that contains such now-classic songs as “I Could Have Danced All Night,” “Get Me to the Church on Time,” “Wouldn’t It Be Loverly,” “On the Street Where You Live,” “The Rain in Spain,” and “I’ve Grown Accustomed to Her Face,” Lincoln Center Theater’s production of MY FAIR LADY was hailed by The New York Times as “Thrilling, glorious and better than it ever was. A marvelous and transformative revival.” New York Magazine described it as “Enthralling,” adding that “Bartlett Sher’s glowing revival proves that a beloved musical from another era can keep on kicking,” and Entertainment Weekly raved “A sumptuous new revival of the most perfect musical of all time. A masterful piece of entertainment.”

Creative Team

The tour of Lincoln Center Theater’s production of Lerner & Loewe’s MY FAIR LADY is directed by Bartlett Sher with tour direction by Samantha Saltzman. The musical features original choreography by Christopher Gattelli with tour choreography by Jim Cooney. Sets are by Michael Yeargan, costumes by Catherine Zuber, lighting by Donald Holder and sound by Marc Salzberg and Beth Lake. Music Supervision is by Ted Sperling, featuring MY FAIR LADY’s original musical arrangements by Robert Russell Bennett and Phil Lang. Dance arrangements are by Trude Rittman. Tour orchestrations are by Josh Clayton and Larry Blank and music direction is by David Andrews Rogers. It is produced by Troika Entertainment, LLC.

Broadway Dallas

Dallas Summer Musicals changed its name to Broadway Dallas this year. Since 1941, the non-profit Broadway Dallas has presented the Best of Broadway to North Texas audiences. Located in the historic Music Hall at Fair Park, Broadway Dallas promotes excellence in live musical theatre with year-round performances for diverse audiences of all ages, impacting the lives of children and families through education and community outreach programs, while enriching the cultural landscape of North Texas and the Southwest Region.

Broadway Dallas is supported by Germania Insurance, American Airlines, Texas Instruments, The Dallas Morning News, and WFAA TV Channel 8. For more information about Broadway Dallas, please visit BroadwayDallas.org.