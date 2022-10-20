DeSoto: 1st Annual Kids & Youth Fitness Camp sponsored by Can We Play Inc. October 29

Facebook

Can We Play Inc. is excited to announce the start of our annual fundraiser for our 1st Annual Kids & Youth Fitness Camp sponsored by Can We Play Inc. 501(c)3 nonprofit located in DeSoto, Texas, on October 29th, 2022, from 10:00 am – 12 noon @ Zeiger Park in Desoto, Texas.

They are prepared to engage up to 50 kids, ages 5 through 16, with competitive team game activities, enriched with character development. Each session includes a light breakfast, activities, and lunch. The goal is to encourage all kids, no matter their size or age.

Parents are also welcome to come and participate. As a collective group, participants will learn the Beyonce “Move Your Body” dance each week. In addition, “Let Move” was a public health campaign led by Former First Lady Michelle Obama, aiming to reduce childhood obesity and encourage a healthy lifestyle in children.

We are excited to feature director and choreographer, Frank Gatson, Jr, who will be present in Desoto, Texas on the 29th of October to lead our kids & adults fitness camp dance routine.

Frank’s dance routines have earned him the most MTV Video Music Awards for Best Choreography in its history. He is the creative director for En Vogue, Brandy, Muni Long, Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez, and Beyoncé (a position he has held since her tenure with Destiny’s Child). He has also choreographed videos, routines, and live performances for other artists including Michael Jackson, TLC, En Vogue, Kelly Rowland, Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez, Fifth Harmony, Destiny’s Child, Toni Braxton, and Usher.

Additionally, he served as a choreographer for Disney’s animated film Hercules, providing choreography for The Muses. Frank is especially proud of his appearance on the Oprah Winfrey show where he was placed center stage as “Special Choreographer” setting aside 40 minutes of show time to feature his talents.

Frank Gatson Jr. is the co-founder of the Intergenerational Performing Arts & Athletics center team at the headquarters of YWCA Southeast Wisconsin, as he is transforming the lives of thousands of young people in Milwaukee and its surrounding areas through world-class interdisciplinary training in performing arts through dance, music and show business. We are so excited to glean from Frank at our upcoming fitness camp.

About Can We Play Inc

Can We Play Inc. is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization in Desoto, Texas – USA, and is dedicated to promoting the concept of “a healthy lifestyle which helps strengthen family bonds” by teaching families how to stay active together and embrace the outdoors while encouraging family cohesiveness. The organization offers diverse experiences and opportunities for people to develop new physical and social skills in a fun, friendly, cooperative, and safe atmosphere, under the guidance of experienced and compassionate coaches.

Our various fitness programs contribute to physical, emotional, educational, social, and cultural growth and development. We are a team of diverse backgrounds with one common goal. Can We Play Inc. will serve all the individuals in our area by promoting mental and physical well-being.

Click this link to donate https://bit.ly/canweplay