Life High Schools Announce June 9 Graduation Ceremonies

Plan for WISD’s Lumpkins Stadium Includes Limited Guests and Social Distancing

RED OAK, TX (May 18, 2020) – Life School, a public charter school, is happy to announce it will hold outdoor graduation ceremonies for its graduating seniors from Life High School Oak Cliff and Life High School Waxahachie on June 9 at Waxahachie ISD’s Lumpkins Stadium. These events will follow health and safety guidelines while allowing graduates’ close family members to celebrate with them as they cross the stage.

“We know that a student’s high school graduation is an achievement they have been waiting their whole life to attain,” said Life School Superintendent Dr. Brent Wilson. “For us, it’s the very best time of the school year. Watching students, many of whom have been with us since kindergarten, walk across a stage and reach this life milestone indicates we are fulfilling our mission of preparing leaders for life.”

In order to ensure the safety of students and their families and to be in compliance with the state’s guidelines, there will be no graduation practice prior to the ceremony and each graduate will have a limited number of tickets available to them. Family groups must sit together throughout the ceremony, maintaining the appropriate six-foot distance from other family groups. In addition to guest limits and social distancing, all attendees must complete a health screening questionnaire prior to the event.

The district also announced the 2020 Life School valedictorians and salutatorians including Life High School Oak Cliff valedictorian Emily Guerrero Padron and salutatorian Ruby Gutierrez, and Life High School Waxahachie valedictorian Kyle Scheer and salutatorian David Hipshire.

Bright Futures Ahead

“We are so proud of our valedictorians and salutatorians. To achieve such a designation requires a student to be self-managed, goal-oriented, and resilient,” said Life School Chief Academic Officer, Dr. Troy Mooney. “I am equally proud of all of our 2020 graduates. The skills that they have learned will carry them far in life and we are certain they have bright futures ahead.”

Life School opened as an open enrollment, public charter school in 1998 and has 10 schools in Carrollton, Oak Cliff, West Dallas, Cedar Hill, Lancaster, Red Oak, and Waxahachie. Life School’s mission is to train leaders with life skills through strong academics, character training and partnerships with parents and the community. For more information, visit www.lifeschools.net.

