Legal Notice: City of Hutchins QUAIL RUN SIDEWALK PROJECT

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

SEALED PROPOSALS addressed to the City of Hutchins will be received at the office of the City Secretary, City Hall, 321 N. Main Street, Hutchins, Texas, 75141 until Thursday, March 17, 2022, at 2:00 PM for the purpose of furnishing labor, materials and equipment and the performance of all work required in the construction of the Quail Run Sidewalk Project. Proposals will be publicly opened and read aloud and retained by the City Administrator for tabulation, checking, and evaluation at the Hutchins City Hall, 321 N. Main Street, Hutchins, Texas, 75141.

BIDS shall be submitted in sealed envelopes upon the blank bid form furnished. Sealed envelopes shall be marked “QUAIL RUN SIDEWALK PROJECT -DO NOT OPEN UNTIL 2:00 PM, Thursday, March 17th, 2022”

PLANS AND SPECIFICATIONS and contract documents may be examined without charge at the office of the City Secretary, City Hall, Hutchins, Texas and at the office of la terra studio, Inc., 12001 North Central Expressway, Suite 1170, Dallas, Texas, 75243 (la terra studio office hours: by appointment only: 214-749-0333) Copies of such instruments will be available for online viewing, Monday, February 28, 2022 through CivCast at http://www.civcastusa.com/

In case of ambiguity or lack of clearness in stating proposal prices, the Owner reserves the right to adopt the most advantageous construction thereof, or to reject any or all bids. No bid may be withdrawn within forty-five (45) days after date on which bids are opened.

CITY OF HUTCHINS, TEXAS

Charles Brewer, CFM

Director of Public Works

ADVERTISEMENT DATES:

Sunday February 20, 2022

Sunday February 27, 2022