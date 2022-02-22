BREAKING: DART Implements Winter Weather Operating Scenario 2

Facebook

For the safety of both passengers and employees during the winter weather advisory by the National Weather Service, Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) is implementing Operating Scenario 2 of their Severe Winter Weather Operating Plans. DART rail operations will be suspended on Wednesday, February 23. DART bus routes will operate on a Sunday schedule. DART will determine service restoration based on weather conditions. DART Riders can stay informed about service changes by registering for DART Alerts at www.dart.org.

DART will operate 14 shuttle bus routes between rail stations. The Operating Scenario 2 shuttle bus routes are available on the DART website at www.dart.org/winterweather.

Shuttle bus service will be available every 45 minutes. For riders who need service to stations in the Central Business District (CBD), Route 960 is a Downtown Circulator serving West End, Akard, St. Paul and Pearl/Arts District stations. Passengers should look for the red “Rail Disruption” bus stop signs located near each station to board a shuttle bus.

DART bus routes will operate on normal Sunday schedules with limited service added on express routes 306, 308, 378 and 383 between 5:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m.

The Trinity Railway Express (TRE) will operate on a Saturday schedule. More information is available at https://trinityrailwayexpress.org/.

The Dallas Streetcar will not operate at this time, but there will be a shuttle bus running to and from EBJ Union Station and the Bishop Arts District, making all stops.

GoLink on-demand service will operate on a Sunday schedule with service from 5:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. Sunday service is available in the Rylie, Inland Port, Park Cities, North Dallas, Northwest Dallas, and West Dallas zones. Information about GoLink services is available at www.dart.org/riding/GoLink.asp.

All subscription trips will be canceled for DART Paratransit with the exception of trips for medical purposes (i.e., dialysis treatment). Services will resume on Thursday, February 24. Customers who need to book trips for Thursday can contact reservations at (214) 515-7272 or through the web portal at www.dart.org/ridepara.

To ensure DART riders stay warm and to provide assistance with travel planning, the following DART transit centers will be available from 5:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. DART staff will be at each location to allow riders into the transit center.

Central Business District (CBD) West Transfer Center

Central Business District (CBD) East Transfer Center

Addison Transit Center

Downtown Irving/Heritage Crossing Station

South Garland Transit Center

J.B. Jackson, Jr. Transit Center

The following stations will be available between 6:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m., and 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Parker Road Station

Ledbetter Station

Downtown Garland Station

Cockrell Hill Transfer Location

Due to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) Security Directive which remains in place through March 18, a CDC approved face mask must be worn over the mouth and nose by passengers, operators and contractors at all times. Social distancing will also be enforced.

DART will continue to monitor the weather conditions across the North Texas area for the safety of our passengers and employees. More information about DART’s Severe Winter Weather Operating Plans is available at www.dart.org/winterweather.