Lancaster Confirms 23 COVID-19 Cases

Lancaster, TX – As of April 7, 2020, Dallas County Health and Human Services Department (DCHHS) reports 23 positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) within the City of Lancaster. DCHHS is reporting a total of 106 additional cases in Dallas County, bringing the total case count to 1,291 cases in Dallas County.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings if you decide to leave your home to get groceries or medications. Take a T-shirt (cut about 8” wide horizontally, now cut out the middle (about 6”), then loop rubber bands through the arms.

How to Wear a Cloth Face Covering Per CDC

Cloth face coverings should—

fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face

be secured with ties or ear loops

include multiple layers of fabric

allow for breathing without restriction

be able to be laundered and machine dried without damage or change to shape

In addition to wearing a face mask, the CDC encourages residents to:

Stay home when you are sick, except to seek medical care.

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and help young children to do the same. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol- base hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipes.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. If you do not have a tissue, use your sleeve, not your hands.

Those who have recently traveled or may have been in contact with the virus COVID-19, are encouraged to contact the Dallas County hotline at 972-692-2780.

Please visit the City’s website at lancaster-tx.com/1372/COVID-19 to learn how to make a face mask and to stay up-to-date with COVID-19.

