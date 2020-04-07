Kroger Begins Limiting Number Of Customers In Store

Kroger Limits Number Of Customers

Today, Kroger has begun limiting the number of customers to 50% of the building code’s calculated capacity to allow for proper physical distancing. This new policy is valid in EVERY store.

“Kroger’s introduction of customer capacity limits is one more way we are doing our part to flatten the curve while operating as an essential business, providing our customers with access to fresh, affordable food and products,” said Mary Ellen Adcock, Kroger’s senior vice president of operations. “During this national pandemic, we are committed to adopting preventive measures to help protect the safety and health of our associates, customers and communities.”

How will this work? For example, the standard building capacity for a grocery store is 1 person per 60 square feet. With the new limits, the store will allow 1 person per 120 square feet.

How will they track the number of customers?

Kroger will begin to monitor the number of customers per square foot in its stores using its industry-leading QueVision technology, which already provides a count of the customers entering and exiting stores.

“By leveraging QueVision, our technology system that uses infrared sensors and predictive analytics, we will be able to more efficiently support our new capacity limits, creating a safer environment for our customers and associates,” said Yael Cosset, Kroger’s chief technology and digital officer.

Other measures Kroger’s implementing to keep customers and employees safe includes:

Protective Face Masks and Gloves for Associates

Associates are encouraged to wear protective masks and gloves. Kroger has ordered masks for associates nationwide, with supply starting to arrive in select regions and the anticipation of all locations having supply by the end of this week.

They are also completing addition of plexiglass partitions at all check lanes, Pharmacy counters and Starbucks registers

Associate Wellness Checks

Kroger asks associates to closely monitor their health and take their temperature at home prior to coming to work. If they experience symptoms, including a fever, they are encouraged to contact their health care provider and stay home. Under its expanded COVID-19 emergency leave guidelines, associates self-isolating or experiencing symptoms as verified by an health care professional are eligible to receive their standard pay for up to two weeks (14 days).

Several weeks ago, Kroger started testing temperature checks in its distribution centers. They are beginning to expand associate temperature checks to stores. Kroger and its affiliates are following local ordinances in cities or counties that mandate employee temperature checks, and associates may also request to have their temperature taken at work.

Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, Kroger is temporarily suspending product returns, with the following exceptions:

• Perishable – If any fresh produce, meat, seafood or deli product does not meet our freshness standards, we will continue to replace it or issue a refund.

• Apparel – We will accept apparel returns in Market Place stores within 14 days with a valid receipt.

Piloting One-Way Aisles in Select Markets

Currently, Kroger has started to test one-way aisles in select markets to determine its effectiveness as a measure to further support physical distancing.

The Kroger Family of Companies is closing early on Easter Sunday, April 12, to provide its associates with more time to rest and be with their families. Holiday operating hours will vary by location and market.

Kroger Store Hours As Of 4/7/2020

Remaining stores and regions not listed are continuing to operate under normal business hours.

Arkansas, Memphis, TN; Mississippi: 7am – 9pm (Exclusive Shopping for Seniors 60 & Older: 7am – 8am Monday – Thursday)

Ashland, KY: 7am – 10pm (Exclusive Shopping for Seniors 60 & Older: 7am – 8am, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday)

Cincinnati, OH; Dayton, OH; Northern, KY: 7am – 9pm (Exclusive Shopping for Seniors 60 & Older: 7am – 8am, Monday – Thursday)

Columbus, OH; Toledo, OH: 7am – 9pm (Exclusive Shopping for Seniors 60 & Older: 7am – 8am, Monday – Thursday)

Dallas: Normal operating hours (Exclusive Shopping for Seniors 60 & Older: 6am – 7:30am, Tuesday, Thursday & Saturday)

Georgia: 8am – 9pm (Exclusive Shopping for Seniors 60 & Older: 7am – 8am, Monday – Thursday)

Houston, TX Region: 7am – 10pm

Indianapolis, IN; Central IN store locations; Peoria, IL: 7am – 9pm (Exclusive Shopping for Seniors 60 & Older: 7am – 8am, Monday – Thursday)

Lexington, KY; Louisville; KY; Southern IN store locations; Southern IL store locations: Most locations open daily 7am – 9pm (Exclusive Shopping for Seniors 60 & Older: 7am,-8am Monday-Thursday )

Michigan: 7am – 9pm (Exclusive Shopping for Seniors 60 & Older: 7am – 8am, Monday, Wednesday, Friday)

Middle TN store locations; Knoxville, TN; Huntsville, AL; Bowling Green, KY: 7am – 9pm (Exclusive Shopping for Seniors 60 & Older: 7am – 8am, Monday – Thursday)

Southeastern OH (Belpre, Marietta, Proctorville): 7am – 10pm (Exclusive Shopping for Seniors 60 & Older: 7am – 8am, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday)

Southern Alabama store locations: 8am – 9pm (Exclusive Shopping for Seniors 60 & Older: 7am – 8am, Monday – Thursday)

South Carolina: 8am – 9pm (Exclusive Shopping for Seniors 60 & Older: 7am – 8am, Monday – Thursday)

Tri-Cities, TN store locations: 7am – 10pm (Exclusive Shopping for Seniors 60 & Older: 7am – 8am, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday)

Virginia: 7am – 10pm (Exclusive Shopping for Seniors 60 & Older: 7am – 8am, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday)

West Virginia: 7am – 10pm (Exclusive Shopping for Seniors 60 & Older: 7am – 8am, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday)

