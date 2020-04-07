HHS is Hiring Right Now State Hospitals, State Supported Living Centers

Now Hiring Texas HHS

AUSTIN – Texas Health and Human Services is seeking to hire for hundreds of available positions, including psychiatrists, nurses, psychiatric nurse assistants, and direct care support staff, at its state supported living centers and state hospitals throughout the state.

“People who want to make a difference and help others will find a meaningful career with Texas HHS,” said Mike Maples, HHS Deputy Executive Commissioner for the Health and Specialty Care System, which operates facilities across the state. “This is an opportunity to be on the front lines of changing lives and giving back to your communities, your state and your fellow Texans.”

Texas HHS offers many benefits to employees, including career advancement, paid training, health and dental insurance, and paid vacation and sick leave. Applicants must be at least 18 years old to be considered for employment.

To apply for jobs, candidates can visit the jobs page. Career counselors and job seekers can also contact a recruiter by emailing healthcareers@hhsc.state.tx.us.

Texas HHS operates 13 state supported living centers that provide 24-hour residential care, medical services and vocational training for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The state supported living centers are located in: Abilene; Austin; Brenham; Corpus Christi; Denton; El Paso; Lubbock; Lufkin; Mexia; Richmond; Rio Grande; San Angelo; and San Antonio.

The agency also operates 10 state hospitals that provide acute inpatient psychiatric care for adults, children and adolescents. The state hospitals are located in: Austin; Big Spring; El Paso; Kerrville; Rio Grande; Rusk; San Antonio; Terrell; Vernon; and Wichita Falls. HHS also operates a residential treatment center for youth in Waco.

More information on the Health and Specialty Care System and its mission of individualized care be found here.

