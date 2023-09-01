Facebook

September 1 begins Meteorological Fall, but this stubborn Summer is still holding on.

We’ll be in the 99°-100° range today and tomorrow as high pressure continues migrating eastward from the desert Southwest. East winds will be minimal, so air pollution will be more prominent as well (along with high allergens today). Overnight lows in the mid-70’s continue.

Next week we’ll spend in the 100°-102° range with breezy south winds. We could see a shower/storm or two pop up Sunday-Tuesday in our southern counties, though I’m keeping rain chances pretty conservative. Overnight lows climb to the upper 70’s, though I think we should stay below 80° for the most part.