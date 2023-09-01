September 1 begins Meteorological Fall, but this stubborn Summer is still holding on.

We’ll be in the 99°-100° range today and tomorrow as high pressure continues migrating eastward from the desert Southwest. East winds will be minimal, so air pollution will be more prominent as well (along with high allergens today). Overnight lows in the mid-70’s continue.

Next week we’ll spend in the 100°-102° range with breezy south winds. We could see a shower/storm or two pop up Sunday-Tuesday in our southern counties, though I’m keeping rain chances pretty conservative. Overnight lows climb to the upper 70’s, though I think we should stay below 80° for the most part.

Kevin Crouch headshot
Kevin Crouch
Kevin has a passion for weather and keeping locals informed of the weather. He founded Ellis County Weather, now known as South Metro Weather to keep Dallas area residents up to date on severe weather with live broadcasts and forecasts. Kevin lives near Waxahachie with his wife Terri, and his two sons.

