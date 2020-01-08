Katherine Johnson Campus Now Accepting Applications

Online Applications Now Open for 2020-2021 Katherine Johnson Campus

DeSoto,TX– DeSoto Independent School District’s Katherine Johnson Academic Admissions-Based Campus for high-performing scholars is now accepting applications online for the 2020-2021 school year.

Through a unique partnership with the University of Texas at Austin and Transcend Education–a national educational non-profit, Katherine Johnson serves as an incubator model whereby the university and DeSoto ISD will collaborate with an advisory committee to develop, define and refine best practices that will serve as a foundation on which to reimagine education for all schools in DeSoto ISD.

Katherine Johnson is an environment in which scholars learn based on a combination of classic principles steeped in standards-based curriculum and innovative practices that promote opportunities for students to achieve and build capacity for excellence in schools districtwide.

All applicants will undergo a series of evaluations inclusive of assessments, interviews and a review of academic and disciplinary records as aligned with the district’s existing selective enrollment process.

Katherine Johnson’s campus aesthetic aligns with the creativity and innovation students will experience in this highly-rigorous and academically competitive environment.

Vandana Nayak, regional education practice leader for Perkins+Will, the campus’ architectural firm said, “With adaptable, modern features and equipment seamlessly integrated into the building, students will have premium access to the latest curriculum in an open, synergetic environment.”

Katherine Johnson Supports Innovative Learning

Katherine Johnson was developed with a progressive design concept that reimagines educational facilities to better support the innovative learning and instructional practices necessary for 21st century, future-focused education. With an emphasis on core content and outdoor learning, the school will provide extensive opportunities for students to engage in project-based, collaborative learning in a state-of-the-art building that’s environmentally friendly and energy conservative. The facility’s design is accented by four, secure outdoor learning environments accessible by students and flexible learning spaces that support the creative and innovative learning the district envisions for children.

“We’re thrilled to offer students in DeSoto ISD a revolutionary approach to elementary education,” said Chief Academic Officer Celeste Barretto. “With the increasing number of educational choices, we’re taking a proactive step to offer this competitive and rigorous option and teaching strategy through a public school system.”

Applications are currently open for admissions consideration to Katherine Johnson in DeSoto ISD. If interested, please apply as soon as possible. Timing is important in order to begin schedule assessments and evaluations for admissions reviews.

For questions or additional information, visit www.DeSotoISDA2E2.org or contact Katherine Johnson staff at 972.274.8026. Families interested in applying or learning more about additional magnet-based opportunities in DeSoto ISD should visit www.desotoisda2e2.org .

How can families apply to a DeSoto ISD magnet program?

Students and families may apply for a DeSoto ISD magnet program at www.desotoisda2e2.org .through February 14, 2020. Or families may also apply for admission consideration through “Selective Enrollment” anytime, year round at www.DeSotoISD.org/SelectiveEnrollment.

