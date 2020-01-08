Lancaster Police Reveal Burned Remains of Deceased Body is Female

LANCASTER – The Lancaster Police Department has released information about the burned remains of a body. The body was found last week.

Police were called to a dead-end road in the 3400 block of Lizzy Dean Drive on January 3, 2020 at around 9 a.m. They were dispatched to assist the Lancaster Fire Department after workers found the burned remains of an unidentified female victim.

“The Lancaster Police Department is doing everything it can and utilizing every resource necessary to identify the body of the deceased woman,” said Lancaster Police Chief Samuel Urbanski.

The victim is believed to be a white or Hispanic female between the ages of 20 and 35 years old. She is approximately 5’2” to 5’6” tall weighing between 160 and 170 pounds.

Also, the victim had several tattoos; the Lancaster Police Department has provided an artist rendering to help with identification.

Currently there are is no additional information about the victim or details surrounding the death. The Lancaster Police (https://www.lancaster-tx.com/198/Police) are asking for assistance with any information leading to the identity of the victim. If any questions, contact Detective Tapscott at 972.218.2750. This is an ongoing investigation.

