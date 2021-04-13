Jurassic World: The Exhibition Comes To Dallas June 18

Share via: 0 Shares 0





More

Tickets On Sale Now For Jurassic World: The Exhibition

DALLAS, Texas (APRIL 13, 2021) – Round Room Live and Cityneon announced today the launch city for the North American tour of JURASSIC WORLD: THE EXHIBITION. It will open in Dallas on June 18, 2021 at Grandscape in The Colony, just north of Downtown Dallas.

Tickets are now on-sale. Information, including venue and ticketing details, can be found at

JurassicWorldExhibition.com. JURASSIC WORLD: THE EXHIBITION –– produced in conjunction with Universal Parks & Resorts –– immerses audiences of all ages at a location near them in settings inspired by the groundbreaking film franchise Jurassic World from Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment.

JURASSIC WORLD: THE EXHIBITION is an immersive 20,000-square-foot experience based on one of the biggest blockbusters in cinema history. Visitors will walk through the world-famous “Jurassic World” gates, encounter life-sized dinosaurs, and explore richly themed environments. Guests will have an upclose look at a Velociraptor, stand under a towering Brachiosaurus, and encounter the most fearsome of them all, the mighty Tyrannosaurus Rex. Guests will be able to imagine what it would have been like to walk among

these breathtaking creatures and even interact with new baby dinosaurs, including “Bumpy” from the popular animated Netflix original series, Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, from Universal, DreamWorks Animation and Amblin Entertainment.

The Jurassic World franchise has been entertaining generations of fans around the world with thrilling and awe-inspiring stories and characters for more than 25 years – from films and TV series, to video games and toys, to live action experiences and rides at Universal theme parks.

A New Rollercoaster

Adventure will welcome the new Jurassic World VelociCoaster on June 10th, creating a new species of roller coaster where guests will feel the rush of the hunt as they race alongside these nimble predators, twisting and soaring above the land and water. At Universal Studios Hollywood, guests experiencing Jurassic World – The Ride will come face-to-face with an all-new, extraordinarily realistic dinosaur – the Indominus Rex,

injecting intense new thrills, excitement and intrigue into an already dynamic ride.

To celebrate the Exhibition launch, fans will get an exclusive opportunity when playing Jurassic World Alive – the popular location-based AR mobile game. Starting on June 18, players who visit the Exhibition in Dallas and open the game on their devices can locate an exclusive JURASSIC WORLD: THE EXHIBITION incubator, which are capsules that contain valuable resources, as an in-game reward. Players with AR-enabled devices can snap a picture or take a video of a dinosaur using the game’s AR feature. Then, post to their social media channels using the #JurassicWorldAlive hashtag.

Following an initial launch in Melbourne, Australia, JURASSIC WORLD: THE EXHIBITION has become a global success. They’ve had nearly three million visitors since 2016. The Exhibition has opened its gates to excited fans in Chicago, Philadelphia, Paris, Madrid, Seoul, Chengdu and Guangzhou.

Real World, Immersive Experience Based on the Films

Save

Universal Parks & Resorts’ President of Global Business Development, Michael Silver said, “What excites us about JURASSIC WORLD: THE EXHIBITION is the opportunity to give fans a real-world, immersive experience based on the amazing adventures of the films and delivered to a location near them. Visitors will come face-to-face with life-sized dinosaurs and walk through richly themed environments, all inspired

by the blockbuster franchise.”

Cityneon’s Executive Chairman and Group CEO, Ron Tan said, “Combining state of the art technology and proprietary animatronics, JURASSIC WORLD: THE EXHIBITION had impressed global audiences from the US, Australia, France, Spain, Korea, China and more. We are confident that JURASSIC WORLD: THE EXHIBITION will continue to exhilarate and entertain families throughout North America.”

“We are delighted to launch in Dallas, and to bring this Exhibition to cities across the U.S. and Canada,” said Stephen Shaw, Founder and Co-President of Round Room Live. “Families will be amazed and beyond entertained by this incredible experience.”

Enhanced health and safety procedures will continue to be implemented

Specific details will be shared closer to opening at JurassicWorldExhibition.com. All Exhibition activities will be in accordance with CDC guidelines.

Visit the CDC website at cdc.gov/covid19 for the latest guidelines.

Tickets to JURASSIC WORLD: THE EXHIBITION start at $29.50 for adults (16 years +) and $19.50 for youth (3- 15 years). Children two-years-old and younger are free with accompanying parent. VIP packages are available, as well as special pricing for Senior citizens and military. Group sales packages are available for groups greater than 10.

For more information about JURASSIC WORLD: THE EXHIBITION, visit JurassicWorldExhibition.com.

LOCATION

JURASSIC WORLD: THE EXHIBITION @ Grandscape

5752 Grandscape Blvd

The Colony, TX 75056

CONNECT WITH JURASSIC WORLD: THE EXHIBITION

facebook.com/jurassicworldexhibition

twitter.com/jworldexhibit

instagram.com/jurassicworldexhibition

#JWEXHIBITION

Comments

comments