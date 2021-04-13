McDonald’s North Texas Restaurants Plan to Hire 2,000 New Employees

By
Kristin Barclay
-
0
lady serving french fries
Photo courtesy McDonald's North Texas
0 Shares

McDonald’s Hiring Event April 13-15

Dallas, Texas – McDonald’s restaurants across North Texas plan to hire nearly 2,000 new employees beginning this month with a special three-day hiring event April 13-15. This move comes as part of a collaborative effort between McDonald’s restaurants in Texas to hire nearly 25,000 workers throughout the state to keep up with hiring demands.

 

Job openings vary per participating restaurant, with both crew and management positions are available. Working at McDonald’s offers restaurant employees an opportunity to not only build a successful career, but also offers a chance to learn transferable soft skills such as teamwork, customer service, accountability, and communication in a safe and respectful environment.

To ensure a health-safe working environment, McDonald’s restaurants have implemented more than 50 COVID-19 safety procedures to protect crew and customers. These include wellness and temperature checks, social distancing floor stickers, protective barriers at order points and masks and gloves for employees with the addition of new procedures and training.

 

McDonald’s and its independent franchisees provide jobs for almost 2 million people across the world and are committed to inspiring workplaces where everyone – from crew to C-suite – is equally supported and empowered to realize their full potential.

 

“This spring, McDonald’s owner/operators across North Texas are hiring 2,000 people in our communities,” said Chuck O’Reilly, local McDonald’s owner/operator and president of the McDonald’s of North Texas owner/operator co-operative. “As local business owners, we’re proud to offer employees the opportunity to learn important life skills, whether they’re looking for a summer job or starting a career.”

Learn More and Apply Online

 

two men sitting at a table
  • Save
Photo courtesy McDonalds North texas

North Texas applicants can stop by their local McDonald’s during the three-day hiring event from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. for on-the-spot interviews. Text APPLY to 36453 or apply online anytime at careers.mcdonalds.com.

Job seekers can visit McDonalds.com/careers to learn more and apply to a restaurant near them.

 

In addition to providing local jobs, McDonald’s continues to invest in the communities in which it serves through three major scholarship programs, HACER® National Scholarships, Thurgood Marshall Black and Positively Golden Scholarships and McDonald’s/APIA Scholarship program.

 

Comments

comments

0 Shares
Previous articleTexas Education Agency Looks to Secure Multiple ISPs for Connect Texas Program
Kristin Barclay
Kristin Barclay graduated Magna Cum Laude from the University of South Carolina with a major in Journalism and Advertising. Prior to joining Daily News she was a popular on-air personality on the Houston radio program In Wheel Time. You can find an account of her travel adventures and more on In Deep H2O. She is widely recognized as one of the top digital and media influencers in the country being most recently recognized as one of the Top Three social media influencers in Houston. She now handles all digital media aspects at Focus Daily News.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.