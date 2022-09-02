Jack Ingram, Taylor Dayne to Headline 36th Annual GrapeFest Entertainment

GRAPEVINE, TEXAS (Sept. 2, 2022) – The 36th Annual GrapeFest®—A Texas Wine Experience, presented by Bank of the West, returns September 15, 16, 17 and 18, 2022, to historic Grapevine, featuring four days of premium wine tastings and all-new for 2022 VIP Tasting Events, Charcuterie Workshops, a GrapeStomp contest, Champagne Cork Shoot-Off and amazing performances across four live music stages.
Throughout the festival, attendees will encounter an exciting lineup of musical acts that will have all members of the family rockin’ and rollin’ from the People’s Choice Wine Tasting
Classic and Liberty Park Plaza Wine Experience, as well as the Town Square Gazebo Stage and Grapevine Mills Main Stage.
Headliners include Grammy Award-nominated singer songwriter Taylor Dayne, playing beloved singles like “Tell It To My Heart,” “Love Will Lead You Back,” “I’ll Be Your Shelter” and “I’ll Always Love You,” and Academy of Country Music Award winner Jack Ingram with hits like “Measure of a Man,” “Barefoot and Crazy” and “Wherever You Are,” in addition to several other great bands .
ABOUT THE HEADLINERS
TAYLOR DAYNE
Taylor Dayne is an American pop icon. With a career spanning three decades, Dayne’s groundbreaking debut single “Tell It To My Heart” turned her into an overnight
international star in 1987. She followed the smash hit with 17 Top 20 singles over the course of her three-decade career, including Number Ones “Love Will Lead You Back,” “Prove Your Love” and “I’ll Always Love You.” Dayne has sold over 75 million albums and singles worldwide, earned three Grammy nominations, an American Music Award, multiple New York Music Awards, received New York Music Hall of Fame honors and ranked as the No. 18 female dance artist of all time by Rolling Stone.
She is one of the very few artists in musical history to successfully cross over into almost every musical genre and chart with hit singles in pop, dance, R&B, adult contemporary and rock.
JACK INGRAM
Throughout a recording career that has spanned more than 20 years, American country
music artist Jack Ingram has maintained a reputation for uncompromising, personally
charged song craft and energetic, charismatic performances, earning him prominent stature in a prestigious tradition of iconoclastic singer-songwriters. Ingram’s prior work has won him a fiercely devoted fan base as well as reams of critical acclaim, and now Midnight Motel marks a creative milestone for the veteran artist, his sound ever evolving while showcasing some of his most expressive, emotionally raw songwriting to
date.
Additional performers and full lineup below:
GRAPEVINE MILLS MAIN STAGE
Thursday 9/15 @ 5 p.m. Joshua Ingram
Country
Thursday 9/15 @ 7 p.m. Lady Diamond Soul, Blues, Gospel
Thursday 9/15 @ 8:45 p.m. Escape Journey Tribute
Friday 9/16 @ 4:15 p.m. Blaze of Glory Bon Jovi Tribute
Friday 9/16 @ 6 p.m. The Rich Girls Hall and Oates Tribute + 80s
Friday 9/16 @ 7:45 p.m. Zack King Band Rock and Roll
Friday 9/16 @ 9:30 p.m. Taylor Dayne Pop
Saturday 9/17 @ 12:45 p.m. Jay Cober and the Back Line Blues and Rock
Saturday 9/17 @ 4:15 p.m. The Mojo Brothers Country and Rock
Saturday 9/17 @ 2:30 p.m. Justin Mason Country
Saturday 9/17 @ 6 p.m. Squeezebox Bandits Country with a Tejano flair
Saturday 9/17 @ 7:45 p.m. King George George Strait Tribute
Saturday 9/17 @ 9:30 p.m. Jack Ingram Country
Sunday 9/18 @ 1 p.m. OneHitSongAway Country
Sunday 9/18 @ 3 p.m. Fleetwood X Fleetwood Mac Tribute
Sunday 9/18 @ 4:45 p.m. Battle of Evermore Led Zeppelin Tribute
LIBERTY PARK PLAZA STAGE Sponsored by Gaylord Texan
Thursday 9/15 @ 11a.m.
Friday 9/16 @ 11 a.m.
K. Ellingson Jazz and Pop
Saturday 9/17 @ 11 a.m.
Sunday 9/18 @11 a.m.
Kerri Lick & the I-20 Variety Americana and Roots Rock
TOWN SQUARE GAZEBO STAGE
Thursday 9/15 @ 11 a.m. The Mojo Brothers Country and Rock
Friday 9/16 @ 11 a.m. Jon Christopher Davis Rock
Saturday 9/17 @ 11 a.m. InstruMusic Solutions Rock, Soul, and R&B
Sunday 9/18 @ 11 a.m. The Furious Band Soul and Blues
CHAMPAGNE TERRACE Sponsored by Hilton DFW Lakes
Thursday 9/15 @ 11 a.m. Cameron Taylor Acoustic Guitar
Friday 9/16 @ 11 a.m. Shelton Enlow Acoustic Guitar
Saturday 9/17 @ 11 a.m. Wyatt Martin Acoustic Guitar
Sunday 9/18 @ 11 a.m. Olga Louque Accordion
PEOPLE’S CHOICE VIP SESSIONS Sponsored by Classic Chevrolet
Friday 9/16 @ 5 p.m.
Saturday 9/17 @ 11 a.m.
Sunday 9/18 @ 3 p.m.
Daniel Henson Duo
Tenor Sax and Upright Bass Jazz
ABOUT GRAPEFEST
GrapeFest is the largest wine festival of the Southwest. Visitors won’t want to miss signature events People’s Choice Wine Tasting Classic (sponsored by Classic Chevrolet), the largest consumer-judged wine competition in the nation, featuring the very best of Texas-grown wines; the Liberty Park Plaza Wine Experience (sponsored by Gaylord Texan), with premium selections from guest wineries in the California Sonoma Valley and Italian Sicily region; Champagne Terrace’s (sponsored by Hilton DFW Lakes) fine selection of bubbly or the area wine pavilions offering the best of Historic Main Street’s winery
tasting rooms. Fruit of the vine not your thing? Alternative adult beverages such as craft brews, hard seltze