Jack Ingram, Taylor Dayne to Headline 36th Annual GrapeFest Entertainment

GRAPEVINE, TEXAS (Sept. 2, 2022) – The 36th Annual GrapeFest®—A Texas Wine Experience, presented by Bank of the West, returns September 15, 16, 17 and 18, 2022, to historic Grapevine, featuring four days of premium wine tastings and all-new for 2022 VIP Tasting Events, Charcuterie Workshops, a GrapeStomp contest, Champagne Cork Shoot-Off and amazing performances across four live music stages.

Throughout the festival, attendees will encounter an exciting lineup of musical acts that will have all members of the family rockin’ and rollin’ from the People’s Choice Wine Tasting

Classic and Liberty Park Plaza Wine Experience, as well as the Town Square Gazebo Stage and Grapevine Mills Main Stage.

Headliners include Grammy Award-nominated singer songwriter Taylor Dayne, playing beloved singles like “Tell It To My Heart,” “Love Will Lead You Back,” “I’ll Be Your Shelter” and “I’ll Always Love You,” and Academy of Country Music Award winner Jack Ingram with hits like “Measure of a Man,” “Barefoot and Crazy” and “Wherever You Are,” in addition to several other great bands .

ABOUT THE HEADLINERS

TAYLOR DAYNE

Taylor Dayne is an American pop icon. With a career spanning three decades, Dayne’s groundbreaking debut single “Tell It To My Heart” turned her into an overnight

international star in 1987. She followed the smash hit with 17 Top 20 singles over the course of her three-decade career, including Number Ones “Love Will Lead You Back,” “Prove Your Love” and “I’ll Always Love You.” Dayne has sold over 75 million albums and singles worldwide, earned three Grammy nominations, an American Music Award, multiple New York Music Awards, received New York Music Hall of Fame honors and ranked as the No. 18 female dance artist of all time by Rolling Stone.

She is one of the very few artists in musical history to successfully cross over into almost every musical genre and chart with hit singles in pop, dance, R&B, adult contemporary and rock.

JACK INGRAM

Throughout a recording career that has spanned more than 20 years, American country

music artist Jack Ingram has maintained a reputation for uncompromising, personally

charged song craft and energetic, charismatic performances, earning him prominent stature in a prestigious tradition of iconoclastic singer-songwriters. Ingram’s prior work has won him a fiercely devoted fan base as well as reams of critical acclaim, and now Midnight Motel marks a creative milestone for the veteran artist, his sound ever evolving while showcasing some of his most expressive, emotionally raw songwriting to

date.

Additional performers and full lineup below:

GRAPEVINE MILLS MAIN STAGE

Thursday 9/15 @ 5 p.m. Joshua Ingram

Country

Thursday 9/15 @ 7 p.m. Lady Diamond Soul, Blues, Gospel

Thursday 9/15 @ 8:45 p.m. Escape Journey Tribute

Friday 9/16 @ 4:15 p.m. Blaze of Glory Bon Jovi Tribute

Friday 9/16 @ 6 p.m. The Rich Girls Hall and Oates Tribute + 80s

Friday 9/16 @ 7:45 p.m. Zack King Band Rock and Roll

Friday 9/16 @ 9:30 p.m. Taylor Dayne Pop

Saturday 9/17 @ 12:45 p.m. Jay Cober and the Back Line Blues and Rock

Saturday 9/17 @ 4:15 p.m. The Mojo Brothers Country and Rock

Saturday 9/17 @ 2:30 p.m. Justin Mason Country

Saturday 9/17 @ 6 p.m. Squeezebox Bandits Country with a Tejano flair

Saturday 9/17 @ 7:45 p.m. King George George Strait Tribute

Saturday 9/17 @ 9:30 p.m. Jack Ingram Country

Sunday 9/18 @ 1 p.m. OneHitSongAway Country

Sunday 9/18 @ 3 p.m. Fleetwood X Fleetwood Mac Tribute

Sunday 9/18 @ 4:45 p.m. Battle of Evermore Led Zeppelin Tribute

LIBERTY PARK PLAZA STAGE Sponsored by Gaylord Texan

Thursday 9/15 @ 11a.m.

Friday 9/16 @ 11 a.m.

K. Ellingson Jazz and Pop

Saturday 9/17 @ 11 a.m.

Sunday 9/18 @11 a.m.

Kerri Lick & the I-20 Variety Americana and Roots Rock

TOWN SQUARE GAZEBO STAGE

Thursday 9/15 @ 11 a.m. The Mojo Brothers Country and Rock

Friday 9/16 @ 11 a.m. Jon Christopher Davis Rock

Saturday 9/17 @ 11 a.m. InstruMusic Solutions Rock, Soul, and R&B

Sunday 9/18 @ 11 a.m. The Furious Band Soul and Blues

CHAMPAGNE TERRACE Sponsored by Hilton DFW Lakes

Thursday 9/15 @ 11 a.m. Cameron Taylor Acoustic Guitar

Friday 9/16 @ 11 a.m. Shelton Enlow Acoustic Guitar

Saturday 9/17 @ 11 a.m. Wyatt Martin Acoustic Guitar

Sunday 9/18 @ 11 a.m. Olga Louque Accordion

PEOPLE’S CHOICE VIP SESSIONS Sponsored by Classic Chevrolet

Friday 9/16 @ 5 p.m.

Saturday 9/17 @ 11 a.m.

Sunday 9/18 @ 3 p.m.

Daniel Henson Duo

Tenor Sax and Upright Bass Jazz

ABOUT GRAPEFEST

GrapeFest is the largest wine festival of the Southwest. Visitors won’t want to miss signature events People’s Choice Wine Tasting Classic (sponsored by Classic Chevrolet), the largest consumer-judged wine competition in the nation, featuring the very best of Texas-grown wines; the Liberty Park Plaza Wine Experience (sponsored by Gaylord Texan), with premium selections from guest wineries in the California Sonoma Valley and Italian Sicily region; Champagne Terrace’s (sponsored by Hilton DFW Lakes) fine selection of bubbly or the area wine pavilions offering the best of Historic Main Street’s winery

tasting rooms. Fruit of the vine not your thing? Alternative adult beverages such as craft brews, hard seltze