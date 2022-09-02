Duncanville City Council Approves Fiscal Year 2022-2023 Budget and Tax Rate

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Duncanville, TX – On Tuesday, August 30, 2022, the Duncanville City Council unanimously voted in favor of adopting its fiscal year 2022-2023 budget.

The all-funds budget, which includes enterprise departments, like the Utilities, Sanitation, and Capital Improvement budgets, as well as the core services provided by the General Fund, totals $100 million.

The General Fund budget is $37.4 million, and the Capital Budget includes $25 million in planned spending. Council’s adopted budget incorporates the City Manager’s proposed budget and adds a new position to the Communications & Marketing department, an addition requested by Council.

2022-2023 Duncanville Budget Highlights

The largest portion of the General Fund budget – almost half (49%) – is allocated to Police and Fire. Twenty percent (20%) is allotted to Public Works, and the remaining 31% is distributed to Fiscal Services, Management, Parks and Recreation, Neighborhood Services, City Administration, and support services.

To address rising turnover and vacancy rates, 3% to 5% cost of living adjustments will be given to all staff, with lower paid tiers receiving 5% and upper tiers no more than 3%. Additionally, merit increases of up to 2% can be awarded for performance to staff beginning in January during the annual evaluation process.

The Dallas-Fort Worth labor market has become extremely competitive, and the city recognizes the need to recruit from beyond the Metroplex. A fuel stipend of $45 per month will be made available to full-time employees to assist with commuting and gas costs.

The budget also includes new positions, programs, and one-time projects such as:

Special Events Planner to focus on bringing more events to the City of Duncanville.

2nd Assistant Police Chief for added leadership and strategic focus for the department.

Two part-time and one full-time Customer Service Advocates to be dedicated to providing residents with quality customer service both in person and by phone.

Replacement of Recreation Center gaming equipment; replacement of Senior Center audio equipment.

Additional Library materials for circulation.

Establish a Conservation Fund to allow for donations from the community for green space and conservation efforts.

Outdoor fitness equipment at Quail Run Park.

$100,000 dedicated from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) for construction of a dog park.

$25,000 for neighborhood revitalization – Economic Development funding matches for neighborhood landscape and entryway signage improvements.

Strategic Priorities

The strategic priorities for the fiscal year 2022-23 are to Fix, Finish, and Forecast.

$450,700 from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) dedicated to one-time expenses to replace outdated IT network fiber and finish the implementation of enterprise systems.

$570,000 from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) for Public Safety enhancements such as bodyworn cameras, a 2nd set of Bunker Gear for Fire, fire truck blocking apparatus to be shared with the other Best Southwest cities, security upgrades and cameras, Radar and Jamar traffic devices to help with speeding.

Added 2nd position to Communications & Marketing department to meet the growing demand for communications and marketing.

Establish a dedicated funding stream from the receipts of Mixed Beverage Tax ($85,000) to Street and Sidewalk CIP fund for sidewalk projects throughout the city.

Establish a Fire Inspection incentive program for current Fire staff to cover the workload demand for inspections. Inspections would be performed off-duty, meaning not during shift hours to ensure staff is not called away for emergencies during an inspection.

Establish a Meter Replacement Fund to have a source for replacement funding as needed.

$1,500,000 from Economic Development Fund towards revitalization of major retail shopping centers.

Impact on Taxpayers

The approved property tax rate is $0.650460 cents per $100 of taxable value. This is a reduction in the rate compared to the $0.700000 rate charged in 2021.

The average taxable value, per Dallas Central Appraisal District, for a Single-Family Residence is $207,110. This is 19% higher than the 2021 taxable value of $173,715. In 2021 the average tax for the city portion of the tax bill was $1,216. At the adopted rate of $0.650460 per $100, the average city portion will be $1,347. This is an increase of $131 for the year, or $10.94 per month.

At the same time, some of the City’s rates and fees, including garbage collection, water, and sewer fees, will rise for rate payers resulting from escalating costs from Dallas Water Utilities, for water, and Trinity River Authority, for sewer treatment, and Republic and Waste Management for garbage collection and landfill operations.

In the new rate structure for Water and Sewer, a 10% discount will be applied to

residents 65 years of age and older. Duncanville residents who qualify are invited to contact the Utility Customer Service Office in person or by telephone at (972) 780-5010, option 2 for assistance.

Taken together, the combined projected impact of tax, rate, and fee changes, for the typical ratepayer, is an additional $280.68 per year or $23.39 per month.

Tuesday’s approval of city tax and spending plans for the fiscal year beginning October 1, 2022, comes after several months of meetings with Council, Town Halls, Hearings, and with the input of staff, Council, businesses, and residents of Duncanville.

The approved budget document will be published in September.