Hope Supply Co. Fundraiser for Homeless, At-Risk Children

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Hope Supply Co., a North Texas nonprofit dedicated to meeting the needs of homeless and at-risk children, hosted its signature fall fundraising event, Supply Hope! on October 28. The event took place at the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden, and brought over 250 Dallasites in attendance, while raising a record $300,000 for the nonprofit. Krista Tankersley and Julie Abell served as the event co-chairs.

The 2026 event theme, Harvest for Hope, celebrated the power of community and philanthropy to provide essential resources and opportunities that help children thrive. Hope Supply Co.’s mission is to deliver necessities and hope to vulnerable children and their families.

Hope Supply Co. Honors Pam and Richard Squires

During the Harvest for Hope event, Hope Supply Co. honored Pam and Richard Squires with its Hope Hero Award. The award recognized their extraordinary generosity, leadership, and unwavering commitment to improving the lives of children and families in need. A dedicated and incredible member of Hope Supply Co’s Board of Directors since 2017, Pam has played a vital role in strengthening the organization through her leadership, advocacy, and fundraising efforts.

Along with her husband, Richard, an exceptional Dallas business leader, Pam has helped expand the organization’s network of supporters and advanced its mission through significant philanthropy and a shared commitment to the community.

Hope Supply Supports Homeless, At-Risk Children

By the end of 2026, Hope Supply will have distributed 3.5 million diapers across North Texas and beyond. Working with more than 70 nonprofit partner agencies— including food pantries, domestic violence shelters, and healthcare centers—the organization provides diapers, wipes, hygiene products, baby food, formula, toys, and clothing to families facing financial hardship.

Hope Supply Co. serves more than 60,000 children annually, with over 94% of its revenue supporting its critical-needs programs. Since its founding in 1989, the organization has distributed more than 25 million diapers. Hope Supply Co. works to ensure every child has the opportunity to thrive, regardless of their circumstances.