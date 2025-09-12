Inaugural Tamagotchi USA Road Trip Cmes to Houston & Dallas

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

IRVINE, Calif. – Hot on the heels of Tamagotchi’s latest device launch —Tamagotchi Paradise — the iconic virtual pet brand is inviting fans into their whimsical world like never before at the inaugural Tamagotchi USA Road Trip! From a Tamagotchi Shop packed with the most in-demand devices, a “Poop Clean-Up” Sweep game and so much more, this immersive event is the ultimate experience for fans of all ages.

This weekend Galleria Houston will be a part of that global craze as it is home to the Tamagotchi USA Road Trip, September 13-14, where it celebrates the past, present and future of this iconic toy. Then, next weekend they tour makes a stop at the Galleria Dallas.

● Houston, TX – The Galleria: Sept. 13 (10am-6pm) & Sept. 14 (12pm-7pm)

○ 5085 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77056

● Dallas, TX – Galleria Dallas: Sept. 20 (10am-8pm) & Sept. 21 (12pm-6pm)

○ 1 3350 Dallas Pkwy, Dallas, TX 75240

● Phoenix, AZ – Tempe Marketplace: September 27 – 28 (Hours of Operation TBC)

○ 2000 E Rio Salado Pkwy, Tempe, AZ 85288

● Irvine, CA – Irvine Spectrum: October 4 – 5 (Hours of Operation TBC)

○ 670 Spectrum Center Dr, Irvine, CA 9261 8

Get ready to interact, game, and explore throughout this limited-time Tamagotchi adventure. At the Tamagotchi shop, guests can trial and purchase the all-new Tamagotchi Paradise – the brand’s most innovative device yet – in addition to limited edition releases of the Strawberry Pearl Milk Connection and very special Road Trip Original exclusive: Tamagotchi Destinations.

There will also be Bandai’s famous Gashapon machines with Tamagotchi items and much more!

Road trippers will also participate in games inspired by fan favorite devices; customize cases and charms for their favorite Tamagotchi shells, meet the beloved Mametchi IRL and the list goes on and on!

“From the launch of Tamagotchi Paradise to our USA Road Trip, Tamagotchi is entering a whole new era of play,” said Tara Badie, Senior Director of Brand Strategy at Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America. “Fans are engaging with the brand in more ways than ever before and the tour is the perfect way to bring it all to life.”

FEATURED ACTIVATIONS (varies by location):

● Tamagotchi Shop: Step inside the Tamagotchi store and get your hands on exciting tour-specific releases and the latest drops including the brand new Tamagotchi Paradise!

● Tamagotchi Photo Opportunities: Step inside the world of Tamagotchi and strike a pose alongside dimensional characters.

● Lab Tama Station: Be among the first to test the latest Tamagotchi Paradise devices in an out-of-this-world play zone.

● History Station: Dive into the larger-than-life Tamagotchi story from its early beginnings until now and learn how your favorite digital pet has progressed since the 90’s.

● Poop Clean-Up Sweep Game: A hilariously fun, family-friendly challenge where guests slide Tamagotchi “poop” into the toilet to score points (and maybe win prizes!).

● Customization Station: For our creative fans, express your Tama-style by decorating cases and charms with rhinestones and stickers.

● Tama TV & Animation Zone: Enjoy animated shorts from the Tamagotchi YouTube channel.

BRINGING THE TAMAGOTCHI WORLD TO LIFE

Every stop on the tour features custom-built interactive zones wrapped in whimsical Tamagotchi colors, complete with vibrant, summer-themed décor, and fun around every corner. Whether you’re revisiting your favorite childhood companion or introducing Tamagotchi devices to the next generation, the Tamagotchi USA Road Trip promises heartwarming fun, colorful surprises, and a whole lot of joy.

The Tamagotchi USA Road Trip is open to the public and free to attend. Fans are encouraged to share their experiences on social using #TamaUSARoadTrip.

For the latest updates, visit tamagotchi-official.com, follow @tamagotchi_us on social media, and subscribe to @TamagotchiFriendsUS on YouTube.