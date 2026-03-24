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Popular Eataly Pizza Fest – Dallas Returns to NorthPark April 19

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Jo Ann Holt
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Eataly at NorthPark
Photo by Chris Waits

The popular Eataly Pizza Fest – Dallas returns to NorthPark April 19, for the second annual event. Pizza Fest brings together 25 of DFW’s best pizza spots to celebrate one of the world’s favorite foods. The Eataly Pizza Fest lineup also features over 30 beverage stations, live entertainment, hands-on pizza making demonstrations, and a special celebrity guest.

Participating Pizzerie for Eataly Pizza Fest – Dallas include: Andrew’s America Pizza, Cenzo’s Pizza and Deli, Delucca Gaucho Pizza & Wine, Doughbird, Eataly, Eno’s Pizza Tavern, Fireova, Fortunate Son, Greenville Avenue Pizza Co., Il Cielo di Napoli, Il Forno (San Antonio), Jet’s Pizza, Mimi’s Pizzeria, NEONY Pizza Works, Olivella’s Pizza & Wine, Partenope Ristorante, Pazzeria by Pietro’s (Longview), Pizzana, Pizzeria Carina, Poco Fiasco, Rossopomodoro, Salisbury’s Pizza, San Martin Bistro, SauceBros, Starship Bagel, Urban Crust, and Zoli’s.

Eataly Pizza Fest mozarello maker
Photo by Chris Waits

Eataly Pizza Fest Press Preview

Colleague Chris Waits and I attended a press preview of the April festival at Eataly Dallas recently, where we enjoyed watching (and sampling) a demonstration of fresh mozzarella being made. The seated dinner started with glasses of Prosecco and three salad starters. My favorite was the Caprese featuring house-made Mozzarella, heirloom tomatoes, and fresh basil with Virgin olive oil. The other salads were an Insalata Cesare and Insalata Rucola.

Our first course, brought by Rossopomodoro (the on-site Italian restaurant at Eataly), was a delightful Diavolo Dolce. The thin-crust pizza featured Mozzarella di Napoli, Ferrarina Spicy Salome, Whipped Ricotta, hot spicy honey, and Basil. This pizza proved to be a hard act to follow, with just the right amount of heat tempered by the hot honey.

Eataly Pizza Fest Dallas Rossopomodoro
Rossopomodoro Diavolo Dolce photo by Chris Waits

Delucca Gaucho Pizza

The second course was a creative vegetarian offering from Delucca Gaucho Pizza & Wine Rodizio-style Restaurant, where they serve all-you-can-eat pizza. Their entry was a Mexican Elote pizza based on the ubiquitous Mexican street corn, a local favorite. The pizza featured sweet corn, Mexican crema sauce, fresh mozzarella, and cilantro on a thin crust.

Eataly pizza Delucca's
Photo by Chris Waits

The third course was the famed Star Luca (star-shaped pizza filled with Ricotta cheese, Mozzarella, Italian tomato sauce, Calabrian spicy salami, and basil) brought by Mr. O1 Extraordinary Pizza. Our readers may recall we recently covered the back story of the rapidly growing pizzeria that started when Italian Chef RenatoViola won an international competition for best pizza (and a visa) for his star-shaped pizza.

The fourth course was a delicious Leche Quemada from Starship Bagels. Ingredients were a 72-house fermented bagel dough, topped with whipped cream cheese, sweetened condensed milk, Leche Quemada candies, vanilla bean paste, cinnamon, and Turbinado sugar. A fifth course of assorted Pasticcini (small pastry bites) was also served.

Eataly dessert tray
Photo by Chris Waits

Ticket Information for Eataly Pizza Fest – Dallas

Eataly Dallas Pizza Fest general admission tickets are priced at $75, with VIP tickets also available at $125 per ticket. With your VIP ticket, you’ll get 30-minutes early access to the event plus an exclusive lounge with cocktail bars (only open to VIP). Comfortable seating, swag bags, and exclusive Eataly-provided bites are also included in the VIP tickets.
Admission is free for children under the age of 10, with RSVP on the website. There are two seatings, including a daytime seating from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and evening seating from 4 to 7 p.m. VIP ticketholders are allowed in 30 minutes prior to those times. Please note: Eataly Pizza Fest – Dallas is a rain-or-shine event (after all, pizza is delicious in any weather!)

Eataly Pizza Fest – Dallas tickets are available online through EventBrite. For more information, please visit Eataly Pizza Fest-Dallas. Eataly Dallas is located in NorthPark at 8687 North Central Expressway, with free parking available.

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Jo Ann Holt
Jo Ann Holt
Jo Ann Holt is an award-winning journalist with 40+ years of experience as a writer and editor. She loves live performances, from country music concerts to Broadway musicals to community theatre productions. Holt also enjoys art and cultural festivals, and good food and wine. She’s toured Amsterdam, London, Puerto Rico, the Bahamas, and various cities in Mexico but looks forward to visiting even more countries. She has traveled by boat, plane, and train, but especially likes taking long road trips across the U.S. with her husband, retired history professor Durhl Caussey. They enjoy meeting friendly people, learning about different cultures, and visiting historic sites wherever they go.

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