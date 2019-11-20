Can You Create The Ultimate Gingerbread House?

Calling all Christmas Hallmark movie addicts, Mansfield is hosting their own version of hometown holidays. And, just like a Hallmark movie, there’s a contest. Mansfield’s Hometown Holidays gingerbread contest is seeking entries, and we have the sweet details. For the record, you neither have to be a Hallmark movie fan or own a sweater vest to enter.

It sounds like you can be as creative as your imagination, but pay close attention to the rules. For example, “only minor repairs/assembly allowed at dropoff”, so be sure the two story gingerbread house you’re dreaming of can stay intact during transport. But with entries due on December 6, you can spend the Thanksgiving break planning your edible masterpiece.

Currently, we have no idea who the judges are, but if they’re looking for volunteers we know a guy.

Each division will have a winner with one overall award, the people’s choice award!

Hometown Holidays Gingerbread House Official Contest Rules:

One House per participant or group

All houses must be placed on a 1/2” 0r 3/4” base no larger than 18 x 18 with no legs.

Base should be completely covered

All decorations must be 100% edible.

Non-edible decorations CAN be used to decorate the base only

Prizes will be awarded based on appearance, technique and skill, creativity and difficulty

People’s Choice Award will be chosen by public vote from 5-6pm

All winners will be recognized at Hometown Holidays during official program at approx. 6:30 p.m.

Registration form must be completed by midnight on Nov. 29

All completed homes must be delivered to Mansfield City Hall, 1200 E. Broad St., by noon on Friday, Dec. 6.

Only minor assembly/repairs will be allowed at dropoff; all homes should be as complete and ready as possible for transport.

Hometown Holidays 2019 kicks off on Friday December 6, with plenty of family friendly activities. The free festival includes live reindeer in a petting zoo, food trucks, games & rides, tons of hands-on activities like cookie decorating, ornament making and more!

