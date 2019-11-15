Community Christmas Tree Lighting Festivities

Holiday On The Hill-Cedar Hill

WHEN: December 5, 2019 at 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

WHERE: Historic Downtown Cedar Hill

Celebrate the holiday season with us at the annual Holiday on the Hill celebration in Downtown Cedar Hill. There will be plenty of holiday kids activities and games, live performances, an ice rink, photos with Santa, a snow maze, festive photo ops, and the official lighting of the City of Cedar Hill tree. You don’t want to miss this FREE family event!

Village Lights- Cedar Hill

WHEN: November 23 5:30 PM – 7:30 PM

WHERE:Hillside Village

Join Hillside Village for a magical evening to kick off the holiday season and welcome Santa. The festivities begin at 5:30 PM when KDMX 102.9 FM gets everyone into the holiday spirit. Mrs. Claus will pass out cookies, there will be complimentary carriage rides, holiday crafts, face painting, and more!

At 7:30 PM, be dazzled when Santa lights the tree and a glittery display of 100,000 lights, synchronized to music kicks off the holidays at Hillside Village. The lights are synchronized to holiday music and will play daily through New Year’s Day.

Duncanville Christmas Parade

WHEN: Friday, December 6 @ 7:00 pm

WHERE: Wheatland Rd at Freeman St.

The Parade route starts on Wheatland Rd at Freeman St, heads west and turns right on N Main St then ends in downtown Duncanville. Residents are welcome to set up blankets and chairs along the parade route to enjoy the fun and creative floats. After the parade, head to downtown for the Tree Lighting Ceremony!

Duncanville Tree Lighting Ceremony

WHEN: Friday, December 6 @ 8:00 pm – 10:00 pm

WHERE: Memorial Park, 101 N. Main

Join Mayor Gordon as he lights the downtown Christmas tree to kick off the holiday festivities, including live performances, singing Christmas carols, yummy food and drink options, bounce houses, games and other activities. Be sure to dress up for pictures with Santa!

Glenn Heights Tree Lighting

WHEN:December 10, 2019 at 5:00 PM – 6:30 PM

WHERE:Heritage Community Park

Join the City of Glenn Heights for a Community Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, at Heritage Community Park 304 E. Bear Creek Rd. Glenn Heights, Texas, 75154. This event is free and open to the public.

Mansfield ISD Tree Lighting

WHEN: November 21 6:00 PM – 7:00 PM

WHERE: MISD Center for the Performing Arts

Please join us for some holiday music and cheer, as we celebrate the holiday season with the annual lighting of our amazing, giant Christmas tree! Sing along to holiday carols, which will be performed by Mansfield ISD Pre-K and Early Literacy Academy Students. Take pictures with your family in our Christmas village, Tots Town. A special guest will light the tree, & there will be free hot chocolate and cookies for all! A food truck will be on site so you can purchase treats for your little ones. It’s fun for the entire family!

Hometown Holidays Mansfield

WHEN: Friday, December 6, 2019 at 5:00 PM – 9:00 PM

WHERE: 1200 E Broad St, Mansfield, TX 76063-1805, United States

Ever wish you could enjoy a holiday season as magical as the ones on tv? Come home to Mansfield, Texas, and be the star of your own Christmas movie. Hometown Holidays has a Hallmark-worthy lineup of merry moments, including shopping in a historic downtown, tree lighting with Santa and fireworks, a hometown parade and much more!

Friday night is the main attraction, with a celebration that puts any tv movie to shame! The free festival includes live reindeer in a petting zoo, food trucks, games & rides, tons of hands-on activities like cookie decorating, ornament making and more! Of course, Santa and Mrs. Claus will be in their house, ready to hear wishes from little ones. No charge to see Santa, bring your own camera to capture all the precious memories.

And because Mansfield, Texas, does the holidays like no other, once we light the official city tree, enjoy a giant fireworks show! Other activities include a snow hill for sledding, street hockey and tons of photo ops.

Saturday at 2:00 PM the Hometown Holidays Parade will “float” down Main Street.

1st Annual Mansfield Mugshots With Santa

Have you been naughty or nice this year?

Mansfield Police Explorer Post 1601 will be hosting its first annual “Mugshots with Santa.”

Half the proceeds will be donated to Alliance for Children-A Children’s Advocacy Center in Fort Worth. Bring your cell phone and snap a picture with Santa and our props in front of a mugshot backdrop for a great cause! Pajamas and festive attire are encouraged!

Cost: $10 first person, $5 each additional person(max 4 people per photo due to size restrictions of the backdrop)

Midlothian Christmas Tree Lighting

WHEN: December 2, 2019 at 5:30 PM – 6:30 PM

WHERE: Heritage Park

Celebrate with us as we usher in the holiday season with an evening of community fellowship at 5:30 pm, Christmas spirit and the official lighting of our beautiful Christmas tree in Heritage Park at 6:00 pm. Enjoy a musical accompaniment and holiday treats as we gather for the reading of the Christmas Story. Rainout date is December 3, 2019 at 6:00 pm.

Christmas In Red Oak

WHEN:December 14, 2019 at 4 PM – 7 PM

WHERE: Watkins Park

There will be a parade, arts and crafts, food trucks, tree lighting, visits with Santa, Bounce Houses, etc.

Waxahachie Christmas Parade & Community Tree Lighting

WHEN:December 3, 2019 at 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM

WHERE: 100 W Main St, Waxahachie, TX

Enjoy a lighted Christmas parade at 6:30 pm followed by the community tree lighting on the Ellis County Courthouse lawn! Other activities for the evening include – CNB of Texas Train Rides, EwePet Petting Zoo & Pony Rides and other children’s activities followed by photos with Santa.

