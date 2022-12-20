Holiday Recipes from OXO Chefs In Residence

Facebook

OXO’s Chefs in Residence program is only two years old, but since its inception they have partnered with six of the industry’s most sought-after chefs, cookbook authors and TV personalities to bring their culinary know-how to consumers. Rick Martinez, Kwame Onwuachi and Eden Grinshpan brought their version of #OXOBetter to life in 2021, and now they are working with restaurateurs and James Beard Award winners Gregory Gourdet, Joanne Chang and Tim Hollingsworth.

Gregory Gourdet is a celebrated chef, best-selling author, and TV personality. A native of Queens, NY, and first-generation Haitian-American, Gregory attended the Culinary Institute of America, becoming the school’s first student to land an internship with celebrity chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten. For nearly 7 years, Gregory honed his culinary skills at three of Jean-Georges’ trailblazing restaurants, climbing the kitchen ranks to become one of his chef de cuisines. He was named “Chef of the Year” by both Eater Portland and the Oregon Department of Agriculture and is a two-time Bravo Top Chef finalist.

In 2021, Gregory released his first cookbook, Everyone’s Table: Global Recipes for Modern Health, the ultimate guide to cooking globally-inspired dishes free of gluten, dairy, soy, legumes, and grains. The book is a national bestseller and is nominated for a James Beard Award.

Ginger and Maple Candied Yams-Courtesy of OXO Chef in Residence Chef Gregory Gourdet:

Inspired by my mom’s recipe, a family favorite. It’s spiced with cinnamon, star anise, orange and ginger.

Ingredients: 2#medium sweet potatoes

1½ cups fresh orange juice

1 cup maple syrup

3 tablespoons coconut oil, plus more for greasing the pan

2 tablespoon minced ginger

zest of 1 orange (zester)

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

3 cinnamon sticks

5 cloves

Preheat the oven to 400 F. Use a fork to prick each sweet potato several times all over. Put the sweet potatoes on a sheet pan and roast until tender at the center, about 30-45 minutes. Give them a poke with your finger. They’re ready when they give in to just a little pressure. Let them cool slightly, just until you can handle them. Peel the potatoes and cut them into ¼” thick half moon slices. Place them in a greased baking dish.

In the meantime, bring orange juice, maple syrup, coconut oil, ginger, orange zest and spices to a boil in a small pot. Simmer until reduced slightly and a syrupy glaze comes together. Cover the sweet potatoes with the orange syrup and bake the sweet potatoes until the syrup is reduced to a thick glaze and the sweet potatoes are golden brown, about 30 min

OXO tools you’ll need, perfect for gifting: y-peeler, 2-in-1 citrus juicer, angled measuring cup, ceramic professional non-stick pot, steel POP container, etched zester, non-stick jelly roll pan, stainless steel measuring spoon, glass baking dish, wooden large spoon, silicone pot holders

Tim Hollingsworth is a James Beard award-winning chef and restauranteur based in Los Angeles, CA. Tim started his career at The French Laundry where he worked for 13 years including four years as the Chef de Cuisine. In 2015, he opened his first solo restaurant Otium, a contemporary American restaurant to critical and local acclaim. Otium strips away the rigid formalities of dining while focusing on the quality of food, warm service, and relaxed casual ambience. Tim is working on expanding Otium into new cities to share his modern American flavors with the masses.

Holidays mean family time for OXO Chef in Residence Tim Hollingsworth, and these holiday stuffing recipes taste like tradition.

Tim Hollingsworth’s famous Holiday Stuffing

Ms. Hollingsworth’s Holiday Stuffing from OXO Chef in Residence Tim Hollingsworth

Courtesy of Tim Hollingsworth:

Ingredients

· 1 box of cornmeal (15 oz)

· 1 tablespoon fresh sage, chopped

· 3 stalks of celery, chopped

· 1 small onion, chopped

· 3 tablespoons grapeseed oil

· 1 lb Jimmy Dean original sausage

· 1 cup chicken broth

Instructions

Make a cornbread recipe following 1 box of cornmeal.

After cooling, crumble cornbread on a sheet tray to let dry for a minimum of 1 hour. Heat up pan, add oil and cook sausage. Cook through then add onion cook until translucent, add celery cook for another 3 minutes, add sage.

Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Combine sausage mixture with cornbread in a large mixing bowl. Add broth until moist. Mix well. Bake in oven 350 for 30-45.

OXO tools you’ll need, perfect for gifting: carving & cutting board, silicone spatula, ceramic professional non-stick cookware, stainless steel measuring spoons, ceramic professional non-stick 5QT stock pot, etched ginger & garlic grater, stainless steel measuring cup, angled measuring cup, glass baking dish

Joanne Chang is a James Beard award-winning baker, restauranteur, and cookbook author. A culinary fixture in Boston, Joanne co-owns and operates nine Flour bakeries in the Boston/Cambridge area as well as the celebrated sister restaurant, Myers + Chang alongside her husband, Christopher Myers. Joanne honed her baking and cooking skills at renowned culinary establishments along the East coast including Boston’s Biba restaurant, Bentonwood Bakery, Rialto, Payard Patisserie and Bistro, and Mistral before opening her first Flour bakery in 2000.

With ginger, cloves, and cinnamon, this spiced apple cake from OXO Chef in Residence Joanne Chang will warm you up this fall. Looking for a new go-to autumn dessert? Try Joanne Chang‘s signature recipe from her famed Flour Bakery in Boston. Bursting with fall’s favorite fruit and warm spices, this decadently moist apple cake is an easy-to-make, yet impressive, way to cap off a meal.

Apple Snacking Spice Cake

Courtesy OXO Chef in Residence Joanne Chang: Makes one 9-inch round cake

Ingredients

1 cup (140 grams) all-purpose flour

3/4 cup (100 grams) cake flour

1 1/2 teaspoons baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon ground ginger

1/8 teaspoon ground cloves

1 1/2 cups (300 grams) granulated sugar

12 tablespoons (6 ounces; 170 grams) unsalted butter at room temperature

2 eggs

4 cups (450 grams) peeled and chopped granny smith apples (2 to 3 medium apples)

1/2 cup (80 grams) raisins

1 cup (100 grams) pecan halves, toasted and chopped

Confectioners’ sugar, for dusting

Instructions

Heat the oven to 350 degrees. Butter and flour a 9-inch round cake pan, or if you are a using a non-stick cake pan you can skip this step.

Sift together the all-purpose flour, cake flour, baking soda, salt, cinnamon, ginger and cloves in a large bowl. Put the butter and sugar in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment (or a medium bowl if using a hand mixer) and mix them together at medium speed for 1-2 minutes, or until butter mixture is pale yellow, light and fluffy. Mix the the flour mixture with the sugar and butter on medium speed until the butter is fully incorporated into the dry ingredients, about 1 minute. Scrape the paddle and the sides of the bowl several times to make sure all the butter is mixed in. Add the eggs and mix on low speed for 10 to 15 seconds. Once the eggs are incorporated, turn the mixer to medium-high speed for about 1 minute, until the batter turns light and fluffy. Fold in the apples, raisins and pecans by hand. The batter will be very stiff and thick. It will look like too many apples and not enough batter, but this is intended. Spread the batter onto the prepared cake pan and smooth it evenly to fill the pan. Bake for 35-40 minutes, until the cake feels firm when you press it in the middle and is a dark golden brown color. Let the cake cool in the pan completely on a wire rack. Invert the cake onto a serving plate, then invert it again so it is right-side up. Slice and serve with a dusting of powdered sugar. Note: The cake keeps wrapped tightly in plastic for up to 3 days at room temperature or for up to 2 weeks in the freezer; defrost overnight at room temperature before serving.

OXO tools you’ll need, perfect for gifting: apple peeler, knife, round cake pan, rubber spatula, bowl, sifter, half sheet baking tray for toasting pecans, cutting board, wire cooling rack.