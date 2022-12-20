CITY OF MIDLOTHIAN ORDINANCE 2022-75

Facebook

ORDINANCE 2022-75

An ordinance of the City Council of the City of Midlothian, Texas, amending the City of Midlothian Zoning Ordinance and Zoning Map, as amended, relating to the use and development of Lot 4, Block A, Midlothian Business Park and 12 acres out of the Leeman Kelsey Survey, Abstract No. 593 by changing the zoning from Planned Development District No. 69 (PD-69) and Agricultural (A) District to Planned Development District No. 166 (PD-166) for electric substation and battery energy storage system uses; adopting development regulations, a site plan, and a screening plan; providing for a conflicts resolution clause; providing a severability clause; providing a savings clause; providing a penalty of fine not to exceed two thousand dollars ($2,000) for each offense; and providing an effective date.