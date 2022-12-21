These Holiday Cocktails Are Perfect For Sharing With Friends & Family

Facebook

Colder weather and time away from work is the perfect time to try new holiday cocktails. Here are some cocktail recipes we think you may enjoy.

This holiday season, Nelson’s Green Brier Distillery and beloved Americana band Old

Crow Medicine Show are partnering to share the perfect festive cocktails for any and all seasonal entertaining. The band shared their go-to Nelson’s Green Brier Tennessee Whiskey cocktails and recipes to make at home using holiday-inspired ingredients.

Morgan’s Holiday Spiced Whiskey Sour

Ingredients:

2 oz. Nelson’s Green Brier Tennessee Whiskey

.75 oz cinnamon syrup (recipe below)

.75 oz. cranberry juice

.50 oz. lemon juice

2 dashes orange bitters

1 dash cranberry bitters

Orange peel and fresh cranberries for garnish

Directions:

Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker.

Add ice and shake until chilled.

Strain into a rocks glass filled with ice.

Garnish with orange peel and cranberries.

For the cinnamon syrup:

Combine one cup sugar, one cup water and 2 tablespoons of ground cinnamon.

Bring to a simmer and stir periodically. As soon as it starts boiling, take it off the heat and continue stirring to ensure the sugar is dissolved. Strain through a coffee filter or cheesecloth to remove excess cinnamon and refrigerate until needed.

2 oz Nelson’s Green Brier Tennessee Whiskey

4 oz spiced apple cider

.5 oz lemon juice

.25 oz honey simple syrup (2:1 ratio raw honey to water)

.25 oz cinnamon syrup (recipe below)

2 dashes aromatic bitters

2 dashes black lemon bitters

For each serving, heat spiced cider, lemon juice, honey syrup and cinnamon syrup until piping hot but not boiling. Pour 2 ounces of whiskey into a mug, add the cider mixture and bitters and stir to combine. Garnish the drink with a cinnamon stick and dried citrus.

For the spiced apple cider: simmer local apple cider with a few cloves and allspice. Let it slowly simmer for 15-30 minutes to pick up all the flavors.

Cinnamon Syrup

For the cinnamon syrup: combine one cup sugar, one cup water and 2 tablespoons of ground cinnamon. Bring to a simmer and stir periodically. As soon as it starts boiling, take it off the heat and continue stirring to ensure the sugar is dissolved. Strain through a coffee filter or cheesecloth to remove excess cinnamon and refrigerate until needed.

Jerry’s Sugar Cookie Old Fashioned

2 oz Nelson’s Green Brier Tennessee Whiskey

.5 oz vanilla spiced simple syrup (recipe below)

2 dashes aromatic bitters

1 dash black walnut bitters

Combine all ingredients in a mixing glass. Add ice and stir until chilled. Strain into a rocks glass over one large cube or sphere. Enjoy with cookies on the side.

Vanilla Spiced Simple Syrup

2 cups demerara sugar

2 cups water

.25 oz vanilla extract

Barspoon of ground cinnamon

Dash of ground nutmeg

Lime and Pomegranate Margarita

1.5 parts of Olmeca Altos Margarita Classic Lime

1 part of fresh pomegranate

Fresh lime wedge and pomegranate seeds for garnish

Simply unscrew and pour Olmeca Altos Margarita Classic Lime into a rocks glass filled with ice. Add pomegranate juice and stir to combine. Garnish with fresh pomegranate seeds and lime wedge.

Olmeca Altos Tequila Hot Paloma

Ingredients

1 1/2 Parts Olmeca Altos Plata

1 Part Grapefruit juice

Dry Sparkling wine to top

Method: Build ingredients in glass with ice. Stir. Top with dry sparkling wine. Garnish with grapefruit slice and rosemary spring.

Chivas 18 Family Gathering

Chivas 18 Family Gathering is the perfect celebratory cocktail. Beautiful and bold, it was inspired by the light citrus notes of a mimosa but is intensified by the full body flavor of the whisky. Using dry curacao brings a rich and deep flavor while the sweet vermouth perfectly harmonizes with its Chivas base.

Ingredients

20 ml Chivas 18

20 ml Sweet Vermouth

10ml Dry Orange Curacao

Champagne

Orange zest, to garnish

Method:

Step 1: Stir all ingredients except champagne together with ice.

Step 2: Add the fizz! Strain ingredients into glass and top with champagne.

Step 3: Garnish with orange zest. Serve.

Chivas 18 Forest Fruit Old Fashioned

Ingredients

50 ml Chivas 18

10 ml Blackberry syrup

3 dashes of Peychaud’s bitters

Orange zest, to garnish

Method:

Step 1: Build all ingredients in a rocks glass and stir together with ice for approximately 20 seconds.

Step 2: Add more ice so it’s compact and the glass is full.

Step 3: Garnish with orange zest and serve.

Looking for a ready to drink cocktail? Try the Slow & Low coffee old fashioned.

Inspired by the classic New Orleans after dinner drink (Cafe Brulot), Coffee Old-Fashioned is made with straight rye whiskey, Intelligentsia Coffee, raw honey, demerara, angostura bitters and orange peel – making it the perfect cocktail to sip by the fire throughout the holiday season.