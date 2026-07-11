Phenomenomaly Adds a New Dimension to Meow Wolf Grapevine

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Phenomenomaly, the live performance series at Meow Wolf Grapevine brings another dimension to The Real Unreal, now through August 9. The series returns for summer with new performers, updated costumes, and fresh interactive moments woven across the exhibition.

A new lineup of North Texas talent includes America’s Got Talent acts, internationally recognized clarinetists, acclaimed lion-dancing, and more local performance groups. The return of Phenomenomaly comes as Meow Wolf is named a TIME100 Companies Industry Leader in Travel & Tourism, recognizing the company’s growing influence in immersive entertainment.

Running alongside Phenomenomaly activations in Meow Wolf locations across Santa Fe, Las Vegas, Denver, and Houston, the Grapevine experience invites guests to explore at their own pace while live performances unfold around them. This improv format is fluid, with scenes, music, and character interactions emerging in real time as guests move through the space.

Phenomenomaly is Interactive Fun

“Phenomenomaly is a show where guests do more than just sit back and watch. You’re moving, you’re interacting, and you’re helping tell the story alongside the performers,” said Jamie Weaver-Garia, General Manager of Meow Wolf Grapevine. “Guests loved discovering it last year, and with a new group of local performers, Phenomenomaly offers something new every time you visit.”

At the center of the experience is the return of the Flickerwerms, whose migration once again sets events in motion across The Real Unreal. Throughout the day, a group of interplanetary tourists known as the Lil’ Bigg Miss Fitts move through the space as if they are guests themselves, before revealing their mission: to help trigger the rare migration.

Alongside the returning Keepers, they recruit guests to locate objects and complete small actions, turning the experience into a collaborative, roaming quest that builds toward a central gathering where live performances activate the moment. The sequence culminates in a large-scale finale, as towering Flickerwerm puppets emerge and lead a procession through the exhibition, inviting guests to join. This season, the Flickerwerms seem changed, evolving as they reemerge and bringing new energy to the story as they pass through each space in a brief, celebratory migration.

Local Performers Shine in Phenomenomaly

In addition to its in-exhibition cast, Phenomenomaly highlights North Texas artists with a rotating lineup of all-local performers each week. The series features standout groups including the Dallas Tap Dazzlers, recently seen on America’s Got Talent, alongside internationally recognized musicians and iconic lion dance performers. Guests may encounter the Rich-Tones vocal quartet, known for layered a cappella harmonies, and Battle Grounds, a hub for North Texas hip-hop and breaking culture, with a lineup that shifts each week while staying rooted in the local creative community.

Dallas Tap Dazzlers (Tap Dance Ensemble) • July 9–12 A celebrated senior dance troupe with members ranging in age and experience, the Dallas Tap Dazzlers have performed at thousands of events nationwide and were featured on America’s Got Talent. Known for precision choreography and high-energy routines, they continue to redefine expectations of performance at every age.

Circus Bitties (LED Flow Duo)

July 16–19; a DFW-based performance group. Circus Bitties specializes in LED flow arts, circus techniques, and immersive entertainment. Their work combines technical skill with bold visual design, bringing a vibrant and kinetic energy to every performance. HAVOC (Youth Hip Hop Dance Team); July 23–26. Directed by Paige Hall, HAVOC is a competitive youth hip hop team known for sharp choreography and commanding stage presence. The group performs across competitions and community events, showcasing discipline, teamwork, and next-generation talent.

Zaara Belly Dance; July 30–August 2. A North Texas-based troupe specializing in fusion, ATS, and cabaret styles. With over 20 years of experience, the group blends tradition and modern expression through performances that emphasize rhythm, precision, and cultural artistry. Totally Made-Up Musical (Comedy Improv Musical); August 6–9. A staple of the DFW comedy scene, Totally Made-Up Musical creates fully improvised productions based entirely on audience suggestions. Each performance is built in real time, combining music, storytelling, and humor into a one-of-a-kind theatrical experience.

Phenomenomaly runs on select dates between 2 and 7 p.m., with performances looping throughout the afternoon. Access is included with general admission to The Real Unreal. Designed as a flexible summer outing, Phenomenomaly offers a repeatable experience that changes from visit to visit, all within an indoor, air-conditioned setting. Guests can follow performances, move between spaces, or return multiple times to catch different acts. For tickets and full schedule, visit meowwolf.com/phenomenomaly/grapevine.