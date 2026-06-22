Methodist Midlothian Earns Joint Replacement Certification

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Methodist Midlothian Medical Center is proud to announce that the hospital has earned its Core Certification in Joint Replacement (Hip, Knee, & Shoulder) from The Joint Commission. This prestigious recognition reflects the hospital’s commitment to delivering high-quality, evidence-based orthopedic care and exceptional patient outcomes.

The certification demonstrates that the hospital’s joint replacement program meets rigorous national standards for clinical excellence, care coordination, and continuous performance improvement. From pre-surgical education through post-operative rehabilitation, Methodist Midlothian’s multidisciplinary team works together to ensure a seamless and patient-centered experience.

Advanced Orthopedic Care Available at Methodist Midlothian

“This certification is a testament to the collaboration and dedication of our entire orthopedic team,” said Edward Mairura, MD, orthopedic surgeon on the medical staff at Methodist Midlothian. “Our goal is always to provide precise, safe, and effective care that helps patients return to an active, pain-free life. We’re proud to offer this level of advanced orthopedic care right here in Midlothian.”

Methodist Midlothian is committed to providing advanced healthcare services to Ellis County and surrounding communities through innovative technology, skilled physicians, and compassionate care.

“These certifications reflects Methodist Midlothian’s ongoing commitment to delivering exceptional care close to home,” said Jary Ganske, president of the hospital. “As our community continues to grow, we remain focused on expanding access to high-quality specialty services and helping patients achieve better outcomes with compassionate, personalized care.”

Methodist Health System (Methodist) is a faith-based organization with a Mission to improve and save lives through compassionate, quality healthcare. For nearly a century, Dallas-based Methodist Health System has been a trusted choice for health and wellness, offering nationally recognized medical services, a network of 13 hospitals (through ownership and affiliation), and nearly 100 primary and specialty clinics located throughout the region. Methodist has renowned teaching programs, innovative research, and a strong commitment to the community. The nonprofit Methodist Health System provided more than $164 million in charity care in fiscal year 2025, with an operating revenue of nearly $3 billion and an Aa3 Moody’s credit rating. Additional information is available at MethodistHealthSystem.org.

Texas law prohibits hospitals from practicing medicine. The physicians on the Methodist Health System medical staff are independent practitioners who are not employees or agents of Methodist Health System.