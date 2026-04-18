2026 USA Film Festival (USAFF) at Angelika Film Center, Dallas

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2026 USA Film Festival (USAFF) returns for its 56th edition April 22-26 to the Angelika Film Center in Dallas. Warren Elgort’s “Authur Elgort: Models & Muses” with Arthur Elgort in attendance kicks off the festival. The USAFF’s Centerpiece Screening will be Renny Harlin’s “Deep Water,” with the filmmaker joined by executive producer and music legend Gene Simmons.

The USAFF will also host a special salute to Academy Award® nominee Lesley Ann Warren on Sat. night, while Guy Jacobson’s “Out Of Order” nabs the Spotlight slot. The closing night program features Matthew Thayer’s documentary, “No Limbs No Limits,” with subject Nick Vijicic in attendance.

Known for its celebration of new and classic films from the U.S. and abroad, the Festival once again brings master artists and emerging talents to Dallas to present their works in a “live cinema” setting designed to bring artists and audiences together.

USAFF Highlights

Highlights include a salute to Academy Award®nominee Lesley Ann Warren, with a film-clip compilation covering her on-screen career in conjunction with a presentation of Tom Koch’s short film “Olive,” and Jon Keeyes’ “Speed Demon,” starring Katie Cassidy, with Keeyes and Cassidy on hand. A special 75th Anniversary screening of Alfred Hitchcock’s “Strangers on a Train” (1951), with author and film historian Stephen Rebello in attendance with his new book about the film “Criss-Cross: The Making of Hitchcock’s Dazzling, Subversive Masterpiece Strangers on a Train.”

All screenings and events will be held at the Angelika Film Center Dallas, with the majority of the programming offered as free-admission as part of the Festival’s community outreach programming.

“We are pleased to once again celebrate Dallas Arts Month with our annual Spring Festival,” USAFF Managing Director Ann Alexander said. “This year’s program celebrates some very independent and inspirational artists, and includes programs ranging from important documentary topics and classic films, to pure entertainment fare. We are honored to bring these master artists, midcareer filmmakers and emerging talents to our stage in Dallas to present their works and speak with our audiences. And, with the support of our wonderful Sponsors, we are once again able to present the majority of this year’s programs as free admission.”

USA Film Festival Programs

Opening Night on Wed., April 22, will kick off the festival with “A Salute to Arthur Elgort” featuring a screening of Warren Elgort’s “Arthur Elgort: Models & Muses.” The intimate and visually rich documentary follows filmmaker Warren Elgort as he turns the camera on his father. Legendary fashion photographer Arthur Elgort’s candid, movement-driven style transformed the pages of Vogue and redefined the look of modern fashion photography. The documentary uses archival footage, iconic Vogue shoots, and heartfelt interviews with collaborators including Anna Wintour, André Leon Talley and Linda Evangelista. Director/producer Warren Elgort, film subject Arthur Elgort and producer Emma Elgort will be in attendance to present the film and participate in a post-screening Q&A.

Thurs., April 23 features a 75th Anniversary screening of Alfred Hitchcock’s suspenseful classic Strangers on a Train (1951) with Stephen Rebello, film historian and the author of “Criss-Cross: The Making of Hitchcock’s Dazzling, Subversive Masterpiece Strangers on a Train” in attendance. Mr. Rebello will be hosted on-stage by fellow author and film historian Foster Hirsch. Following the screening, Mr. Rebello will sign copies of his new book.

USAFF “The Dummy Detective”

Also screening on Thursday is Rob Margolies’ The Dummy Detective, a neo-noir homage and whodunit written by, produced, and starring Jonathan Geffner. The film follows detective Van Trillo (Geffner), a ventriloquist who solves investigations with the help of his wooden partner. They find themselves stranded at a remote inn where guests are turning up dead, one by one. The film also stars Sean Young and Deborah Twiss. Jonathan Geffner, a ventriloquist in real-life, will be in attendance to present the film.

Fri., April 24, the festival’s Centerpiece film presentation–Renny Harlin’s new disaster thriller “Deep Water,” is featured. When a flight from Los Angeles to Shanghai goes down in the middle of the Pacific, survivors soon discover they’re not alone and must survive the shark infested waters. Directed by Harlin, written by Pete Bridges and John Kim, the action thriller stars Aaron Eckhart, Sir Ben Kingsley, Molly Belle Wright, Angus Sampson, Kelly Gale, and Li Wenhan. Produced by Gene Simmons, the film will be released in theaters by Magenta Light Studios on May 1st. Renny Harlin and Gene Simmons will be in attendance to present the film and participate in a post-screening Q&A.

“Out of Order” Spotlight Screening

Sat., April 25 promises a wealth of riches for film fans. The Spotlight Screening of Guy Jacobson’s madcap legal comedy “Out Of Order” leads off the evening. The film stars Brandon Routh as a young New York lawyer who ends up working for two opposing law firms, inexplicably representing both sides of the same case. The film also stars Brooke Shields, Sam Huntington, Sandra Bernhard, Luis Guzman and Krysta Rodriguez. Brandon Routh, star and executive producer of “Out of Order,” will join the film’s director, Guy Jacobson for the film’s screening. Routh will participate in red carpet entrances prior to the Spotlight screening. He will also join writer/director Guy Jacobson to present the film and participate in a post-screening Q&A.

USAFF’s Salute to Lesley Ann Warren is featured in conjunction with a screening of Tom Koch’s short film “Olive.” A film clip compilation program and on-stage conversation with Warren about her life and career follows, hosted by author and film historian Foster Hirsch. Warren’s distinguished film and television credits include numerous fan favorites such as Cinderella, Victor/Victoria, Clue, Songwriter, Choose Me, Pure Country, The Limey, Life Stinks, 10th and Wolf, “79 Park Avenue,” “Mission: Impossible,” “Family of Spies,” “Desperate Housewives,” “Baja Oklahoma,” “In Plain Sight,” and “Will & Grace,” to name just a few. Director Koch and Lesley Ann Warren will be in attendance to present the film.

USAFF Short Film Program

Short film programs include Texas shorts and filmmakers, narrative shorts, student shorts and documentary short films, as well as films from students at Garland High School’s four-year International Baccalaureate Diploma Program (IBDP).

The Festival’s 2026 Short Film Jury includes actor Jim Beaver, actress Dale Dickey, actress/producer/documentarian/educator Diane Baker, animator/director Bill Haller, film historian/author/professor Foster Hirsch, manager/writer/producer/director Chris Roe, and artist/director/writer Rosson Crow. Award winners are selected from hundreds of submissions in a variety of categories including Fiction, Nonfiction, Animated and Experimental with additional awards for Student and Texas films also awarded.

This year’s program is dedicated to USAFF alumni guest filmmakers and friends that we lost during the past year including: Rob Reiner, Robert Redford, Robert Duvall, Robert Benton, Tom Noonan, Chuck Norris, and Frederick Wiseman.

For a complete and updated schedule of films and events at the 2026 USA Film Festival, including ticket information, please visit usafilmfestival.com.