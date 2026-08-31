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Cedar Hill Police Department Report of Armed Robbery

By
Jo Ann Holt
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0

MEDIA RELEASE from Cedar Hill Police Department

Aggravated Robbery Investigation: On August 31, 2026, at approximately 9:04 a.m., officers with the Cedar Hill Police Department responded to the Chase Bank in the 200 block of N. Hwy. 67 Service Road regarding a robbery in progress.

According to preliminary information, an individual entered the bank armed with a knife and demanded money from employees. During the incident, an armed witness discharged a firearm, striking the suspect. The suspect ran from the location and was located in close proximity by Cedar Hill Officers who immediately began life saving measures. The suspect was transported to a local hospital by Cedar Hill medics, where he later died. The customer who discharged their weapon remained on scene and is cooperating with authorities.

No shots were fired by police officers. No significant injuries to bank employees, customers, witnesses, or officers have been reported at this time.

The investigation remains active. Detectives from Criminal Investigations Unit are interviewing witnesses and reviewing available evidence, including surveillance videos.

The Dallas office of the Federal Bureau of Investigations was notified and responded to the scene. The investigation is ongoing; however, there is no ongoing threat to the public at this time.

This release is based on preliminary information and is subject to updates as the investigation continues.

Officer Ann McSwain
Public Information Officer
972.291.5181 x2511
[email protected]
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Jo Ann Holt
Jo Ann Holt
Jo Ann Holt is an award-winning journalist with 40+ years of experience as a writer and editor. She loves live performances, from country music concerts to Broadway musicals to community theatre productions. Holt also enjoys art and cultural festivals, and good food and wine. She’s toured Amsterdam, London, Puerto Rico, the Bahamas, and various cities in Mexico but looks forward to visiting even more countries. She has traveled by boat, plane, and train, but especially likes taking long road trips across the U.S. with her husband, retired history professor Durhl Caussey. They enjoy meeting friendly people, learning about different cultures, and visiting historic sites wherever they go.

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