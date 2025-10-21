Help Local Restaurants Support Our Community

Facebook

Help local restaurants, grocers, and other vendors support our community this fall, as they donate to local charities and nonprofits. Listed below are a few of those Good Neighbor campaigns.

Taco Bueno

Chimis for Change is Taco Bueno’s campaign in support of National Domestic Violence Awareness Month in October. From October 20 through 24, 100% of profits from the brand’s Cheesecake Chimis will be donated to support survivors of domestic violence in Texas and Oklahoma. Guests can enjoy the dessert with two limited-time sauces — Chocolate and Raspberry — making it a delicious way to support an excellent cause.

This giveback effort is part of Tacos with a Purpose, Taco Bueno’s ongoing campaign to raise awareness and provide meaningful support for survivors. Since launching last year, the program has raised $560,329 to benefit two nonprofit partners: The Family Place in Texas and Palomar in Oklahoma. Together, these organizations provide essential services including emergency shelter, counseling, legal aid, and life skills programs that empower survivors and help families rebuild their lives.

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille

Perry’s is launching a year round three course $39 menu for active and retired first responders. It’s a simple way to say thank you with a refined, approachable experience that fits any schedule. The prix fixe menu features choices at every course.

Entrées include signatures like Perry’s Famous Pork Chop, filet mignon, salmon, pasta and more. Starters include comforting picks like French onion soup. Desserts range from a chocolate crunch tower to crème brûlée. The offer is available for dine in with a reservation and valid ID, and the menu is available upon request at all locations.

Cotton Patch Cafe

All Cotton Patch Cafe locations honor the men and women who have served our country by doing what it does best, serving up scratch-made comfort with a side of Texas hospitality. On Veterans Day Nov. 11, all active and retired military members are invited to enjoy a free regular Chicken Fried Steak or Chicken Fried Chicken entrée when dining in at any Cotton Patch Cafe.

To redeem, guests simply need to show a valid military ID. This special offer is available for dine-in only. It’s our small way of saying thank you to those who’ve given so much.

MOD Pizza Treats Costumed Kids

This Halloween, MOD Pizza is serving up a frightfully fun treat for DFW families. On October 31, kids 12 and under who visit MOD in costume will receive a free Kids Meal, no tricks required. It’s a one-day-only offer, available in-restaurant only on Halloween, with one free Kids Meal per kid in costume. From mini ghosts and superheroes to tiny witches and dinosaurs, MOD is turning pizza night into a costume party the whole family can enjoy.

This event is not just about pizza and costumes, MOD Pizza is dedicated to creating family memories and bringing the community together.

H-E-B Holds Feast of Sharing

H-E-B and its family of brands, including Central Market, Joe V’s Smart Shop, and Favor, announced the annual Feast of Sharing dinner will return this holiday season to both Fort Worth and Dallas. The Fort Worth Feast of Sharing is scheduled for Wednesday, November 12 from 3 to 7 p.m. at Dickies Arena, and the Dallas event will be held on Thursday, November 20 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Centennial Hall in Fair Park.

Both events will feature a Texas-style holiday meal alongside a festive celebration complete with a kid’s zone, live entertainment, health and family services, Santa greetings, and more. Meals are FREE and open to the public (first come first serve).

The organizers are seeking 1,000 volunteers in each city to assist with serving meals, clearing tables, hosting, and supporting the kid’s zone area during the four-hour events. All businesses, civic organizations, churches and schools are encouraged to sign up at centralmarket.com/community.

“We couldn’t bring this event to life without the dedication of our volunteers,” said Mabrie Jackson, managing director of public affairs, H-E-B/Central Market. “The holidays are about giving and community, and this year we’re proud to make a meaningful difference by sharing a delicious holiday meal with more families.”

The event, which has been held in Dallas since 2006 and Fort Worth since 2011, typically serves 10,000-15,000 residents in each city. In addition, more than 40 social service agencies are on hand with representatives to provide information and resources.

State Fair of Texas Donates Food

Following the close of the State Fair of Texas, food and beverage concessionaires donate unused and leftover food items to area food pantries and shelters as part of the State Fair Cares initiative. The amount of food available for a donation directly correlates with how much food the Fair’s concessionaires have left over following the closing of the 2025 State Fair of Texas. Fair Park area food pantries and shelters picked up donations to help feed local families the day after the annual exposition.

Each year, the Fair partners with more than 80 of its concessionaires for “State Fair Cares,” – an initiative to collect any leftover food from participating vendors after the Fair concludes and donate it to local food pantries and shelters. Additionally, the Fair’s Big Tex Urban Farms will also make a donation of fresh produce. This is the tenth year this event was held.