DAVID the Musical Thrills Branson Audiences

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

“DAVID” the musical in Branson is a state-of-the-art experience that thrills theater goers with the story of one of the Bible’s most legendary figures. I’ve always loved the story of David, the shepherd boy who rose to become Israel’s greatest warrior and anointed king, and couldn’t wait to see the musical version that Sight & Sound Theatres® opened in Branson last March. We were finally able to plan a visit to Branson especially to see DAVID earlier this month, and it was everything we hoped for.

Days later, we’re still singing the praises of this spectacular musical version that remains true to the Biblical version. DAVID brings numerous action scenes to vivid life with its three-story tall sets, incredible special effects, and live animals (sheep, horses, goats, and donkeys, no lions). David’s life is filled with ups and downs. Unprecedented victories lead to devastating failures, until Israel’s passionate warrior-king faces the biggest battle of all: the one within himself.

David the Shepherd

While still a shepherd, David is victorious in his first battle, slaying the Philistines’ gargantuan Goliath with a slingshot. Sight & Sound’s 300-foot panoramic stage allows awe-struck audiences to watch David bravely stand up to Goliath, who’s 14 feet tall and weighs 800 lbs. With this surprising victory David becomes a member of King Saul’s household, a brother to Jonathan and husband to Michal.

But as David continues to lead the Israelites to victory, and they chant, “Saul has slain his thousands and David his tens of thousands,” the king becomes increasingly jealous of him. King Saul eventually drives David away, forcing him to live like an outlaw with a price on his head.

The musical attempts to break down the complexities of who David truly was: a flawed hero with as many faults as virtues, but who never lost his faith and love for God. The production doesn’t shy away from his struggles as well as his triumphs, but shows why David was called “a man after God’s own heart” in spite of his failures.

David the Poet and Musician

As a master poet, David’s Psalms have resonated with millions, bringing hope and peace to many who face their own “valleys of the shadow of death.” As a musician, David’s harp playing was the only music that could soothe the tortured soul of troubled King Saul. As a seemingly fearless warrior, David gained his confidence from knowing God was with him. He always urged his followers to keep moving forward and never fall back.

Everything about Sight & Sound’s production is first-rate, starting with Aaron Hall as David. Hall’s lovely tenor voice, accompanied by his live harp playing, is a highlight of the production. You could hear a pin drop in the packed auditorium at those interludes when he sings the words of David’s best-known, best-loved Psalms 23.

Stephen Baker also makes a heartbreaking impact as the loyal Uriah, who’s not only one of David’s oldest friends but perhaps his most dedicated soldier. Because King David covets his beautiful wife Bathsheba, he orders Uriah sent to the front of the battle and almost-certain death. The ensemble cast for the production was also terrific.

DAVID The Musical

DAVID is filled with original music inspired by the Psalms, with orchestration recorded with live musicians in Nashville, TN. The harp played live by David on stage was designed specifically for this production. The creative team for DAVID features Producer Ryan Miller, Director Chris Wert, and Writer Jeff Bender.

“We cannot wait for audiences to join us on this journey from pasture to palace.” said Kortney Neal, Marketing and Community Engagement Manager for Sight & Sound. “Filled with action-packed battle scenes and intimate moments of worship, DAVID offers a timeless message of hope and redemption to audiences of all ages”.

DAVID will continue its Branson run through Jan. 3, 2026, with a pause for the theater’s holiday offering, The Miracle of Christmas. DAVID will resume its final Branson run in March, 2026.

Sight & Sound Productions

David is the ninth Sight and Sound production to debut in the Ozarks, since the Pennsylvania based entertainment company opened the doors of their Branson, MO theater in 2008. Sight & Sound is a storytelling company passionate about bringing true stories of redemption to life on stage and on screen that reveal the power of the Gospel. Since its beginning as a traveling multi-media show in 1976, Sight & Sound has inspired over 30 million people with stories from the pages of scripture and history. Today, Sight & Sound operates two live-theater venues, immersing over a million people each year in state-of-the-art original productions.

In 2020, Sight & Sound launched an online streaming platform, welcoming a new global audience from over 175 countries around the world. Most recently, Sight & Sound expanded into feature films, debuting at #2 in movie theaters across the nation. Sight & Sound is headquartered in Lancaster, PA with over 800 employees companywide. For more information, please visit sight-sound.com.