Guys & Dolls at Moody Performance Hall Aug. 15-17

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Guys & Dolls will be presented Aug. 15-17 at Moody Performance Hall, 2520 Flora Street in Dallas. Lyric Stage, a theatre company dedicated to the development and preservation of musicals, and Turtle Creek Chorale, one of the most recognized and recorded male-identifying choruses in the country, are co-presenters of the popular musical.

Over 140 cast and chorus members are featured in this production of Guys & Dolls, accompanied by a large orchestra and the Grammy-nominated Stockton Helbing Band. Sean Baugh, Artistic Director for Turtle Creek Chorale and conductor on Guys & Dolls, said, “Oftentimes, the music of this amazing show is overlooked. This production puts extra emphasis on the wonderful score and presents it in a way never heard before. It will be thrilling.”

Stockton Helbing said, “We have an amazing and diverse arts community in Dallas, and this show is going to be a fine example of that community. I am grateful to be a small part of the big things happening in Dallas, and with venerable arts organizations such as TCC and Lyric Stage. It’s going to be a fun time!”

Guys & Dolls-the “perfect musical comedy”

Considered by many to be the perfect musical comedy, Guys & Dolls ran for 1,200 performances when it opened on Broadway in 1950. The musical is based on a story and characters of Damon Runyon, with lyrics by Frank Loesser, and book by Jo Swerling and Abe Burrows. It received nearly unanimous positive reviews from critics and won a bevy of awards, including Tony Awards, Drama Desks, and Oliviers. Its popularity and revival also included a 1992 Broadway production with Nathan Lane and Faith Prince, which won four Tony(R) Awards.

Scott Guenther, Lyric Stage Managing and Co-Artistic Director, said, “We invite you to see Guys & Dolls, a true American classic, directed by Michael Serrecchia and music directed by Bruce Greer. We have many wonderfully talented performers and musicians who will make this show one not to be missed.”

The production is rated PG. Tickets, which range in price from $40-$60, can be purchased online at lyricstage.org. A complete list of the songs, cast, and production staff for Guys & Dolls is listed below.

Lyric Stage

A Dallas-based 501c3 not-for-profit professional musical theatre company, Lyric Stage was established in 1993 with the mission of developing and preserving the musical, a unique art form. In its 32-year history, Lyric Stage has produced over 125 productions, which include 21 world-premiere musicals and 2 Off-Broadway shows. For more information, please visit lyricstage.org

In 1980, 30 men stood on stage and sang at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Now known as Turtle Creek Chorale (TCC), that group has grown to more than 250 dues-paying members. They contribute over 100,000 hours annually to rehearsals, performances, and community outreach services. Turtle Creek Chorale has performed not only for Dallas audiences, but at Carnegie Hall, in Spain, Germany, and the Czech Republic and even before Queen Elizabeth II.

Turtle Creek Chorale

TCC is the most recorded male chorus in the world, with 38 albums and two feature-length documentaries. They have provided musical journeys to audiences in Dallas and beyond for 45 years, and annually offers a dynamic mainstage concert series at the Moody Performance Hall and other venues throughout the area. While primarily a gay men’s chorus, the Turtle Creek Chorale welcomes all men and those who identify as male, regardless of sexual orientation. The mission of the Turtle Creek Chorale is to Entertain, Educate, Unite, and Inspire. Find the Turtle Creek Chorale on Instagram and Facebook @turtlecreekchorale and more information at turtlecreekchorale.com.

Songs from Guys & Dolls

“Runyonland Music/Fugue for Tin Horns/Follow the Fold”. “The Oldest Established,” “I’ll Know,” “A Bushel and a Peck,” “Adelaide’s Lament,”

“Guys and Dolls,” “If I Were a Bell,” “My Time of Day,” “I’ve Never Been in Love Before,” “Take Back Your Mink,” “More I Cannot Wish You,” “Luck Be a Lady,” “Sue Me,” “Sit Down You’re Rockin’ the Boat,” and “Marry the Man Today/Reprise: Guys and Dolls.”

Cast: B.J Cleveland as Nathan Detroit; Catherine Carpenter Cox as Miss Adelaide; Bradley Campbell as Arvide Abernathy; Michael Leadbetter as Sky Masterson; and Abigail Bensman as Sarah Brown. Also featuring Dylan Markey as Nicely-Nicely Johnson; Mark Oristano as Harry The Horse; Jacob Catalano as Lt. Brannigan; Ryan Michael Friedman as Benny Southstreet & Nathan US. James Williams as Big Jule; AJ Martinez as Mission Band & Nicely US; Joshua Brown as Mission Band; Christopher Nguyen as Liver Lips Louie & Gangster; Dave Mar as Angie The Ox & Gangster; and Nicholas Harrison as Rusty Charlie & Gangster are also in the ensemble cast.

Additional Cast and Production Staff

Kayla Marshall as Agatha & US Cartwright; Nancy Bartke as General Matilda Cartwright; Andrew Cave as Gangster & Benny US; Preston Isham as Gangster & Sky US; Danny Tran as Gangster & Featured Dancer; and Daniel Vanegas, Gustavo Perez Diaz, Jordan Grice, and Osmar Martinez as Gangsters. Emery Gray as Hot Box & Sarah US; Aaliyah Smith as Hot Box; Caitlin Martelle as Hot Box & Adelaide US; and Erin Gayan, Ally Kay Ramsey, and Gabrielle Rollins as Hot Box. Kynzi Gumm is Hot Box and Dance Captain.

Michael Serrecchia-Director; Kelly McCain-Choreographer; Sean Baugh-Conductor; Bruce Greer-Music Director; Jason Foster-Lighting Designer; Scott Guenther-Sound Designer; Gavin Guenther-A2; Tricia Guenther-Costume Designer; Breianna Bairrington-Costume Assistant & Dresser; Annie Corrales-Costume Assistant & Dresser; Benjamin Doan-Stevens-Stage Manager; Lexi Salmon-Assistant Stage Manager; and Caroline Cooper- Stage Management Intern.