Danny Colbert Promoted to Duncanville HS Executive Principal

Duncanville ISD has announced the promotion of Danny Colbert as the new Executive Principal of Duncanville High School, one of the largest high school campuses in the state of Texas. A respected educational leader with nearly two decades of experience, Mr. Colbert brings deep knowledge of the district and a student-focused approach to the role.

Colbert returns to Duncanville High School after serving as Principal of Alexander Elementary School. During his time at Alexander, he led the campus with distinction—strengthening academic systems, fostering a culture of collaboration, and ensuring a strong foundation for student growth.

His connection to Duncanville High School runs deep. Prior to his elementary leadership role, Mr. Colbert served as Assistant Principal at DHS for three years. In that position, he led the 9th-grade team, managed daily operations for freshmen, and oversaw instructional initiatives in the Career and Technical Education (CTE) and Biology Departments.

Danny Colbert a Proven Leader

“Mr. Colbert is a proven leader with a heart for students and a vision for excellence,” said Dr. Goree, Superintendent of Duncanville ISD. “His familiarity with the high school and his ability to build strong teams will be instrumental as we continue to raise the bar for academic achievement and school culture.”

With 17 years in education—including 12 years in campus administration—Mr. Colbert is widely respected among students, families, and colleagues. He holds a Bachelor’s degree from Paul Quinn College and a Master’s degree from Prairie View A&M University.

Colbert officially started his new role as Executive Principal at Duncanville High School in July.

