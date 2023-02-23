Grand Prairie Lands Major Retail and Entertainment Attractions

Facebook

Grand Prairie Becoming A Destination City

GRAND PRAIRIE – The City of Grand Prairie has placed a priority on quality entertainment and major retail along SH 161/President George Bush Turnpike and according to Marty Wieder, Grand Prairie’s Director of Economic Development there has been some real heat generated in order to realize the momentum to make this happen.

“Already with IKEA, Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark, Living Spaces, and the 500,000 square-foot Epic Towne Crossing [EpicWest and EpicEast],” Wieder points out, there is much to offer.

Now the city is adding a Bass Pro Outdoor World, which will be a 100,000-square-foot store and the outdoor retailer’s fifth location in the region and 15th location in Texas.

“We are very excited to open another location in the great State of Texas, where we have come to know incredibly passionate sportsmen and women who love the outdoors as much as we do,” said noted conservationist and Bass Pro Shops founder Johnny Morris. “We’re excited to expand our ability to serve these customers while showcasing our iconic outdoor brands, including Bass Pro Shops, Cabela’s, and TRACKER Boats and ATVs.”

Wieder said the city could not be more excited either since “Grand Prairie has been visiting with representatives of Bass Pro Outdoor World since 2016; we first spoke at the annual ICSC RECon [now Vegas] event that May—and were persistent with our communication until they were ready to proceed.”

Three Projects Grow New Property Tax Revenues

Weider said the city has also received word that Andretti’s officials were exploring the addition of a second location in North Texas—and asked Grand Prairie’s Business Analyst to create a map to illustrate how the location would be optimal.

“We shared this with them and started talking three years ago,” Weider said. “Grand Prairie communicated with numerous brokers and golf entertainment representatives over the past six years, as well; BigShots and its owners, Dallas-based Invited [previously Club Corp of America] responded first, tied up acreage from the IKEA excess, and began working through the City’s approval process.”

It is projected these three projects may approach $72 million in total construction costs and Weider said “that will yield the City’s Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone #1 almost $500,000 each year in new property tax revenues. We anticipate they’ll likely generate a healthy increase in General Fund sales tax revenues, too.”

Grand Prairie Business Manager Kay Brown-Patrick said, “As can be expected, we are excited about both Bass Pro and Big Shots finally coming to Grand Prairie.”

Andretti’s Indoor Carting

She also mentioned the landing of Andretti’s Indoor Carting too adding “creative deal structuring, relationships, and a strong sales pitch brought us to the finish line with all three.”

Overall Brown-Patrick said, “Attracting new business and investment to the city is a top strategic priority for the City of Grand Prairie, and in my team’s role in retail attraction we engage with prospective businesses worldwide to make the case for how Grand Prairie can meet their needs. With all that is happening along the 161 corridor, it kind of sold itself to both prospects. I also think a lot has to do with the relationship the Economic Development team members have and how we work to cultivate relationships with corporate location decision-makers, brokers, and business executives to increase their awareness of all Grand Prairie has to offer including developing a competitive incentive package when it applies.”

Weider said Andretti’s will employ 55 people, Bass Pro will have 100 employees, and BigShots Golf will hire 200 initially and maintain 150 once stabilized.

Overall, the future of Grand Prairie could not look better and Weider pointed out “The City is thrilled with these three big additions to our President George Bush Turnpike or Epic corridor; they are excellent neighbors to IKEA.”

These new additions are also expected to play well off the momentum the city has had with Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark and Epic Recreation Center, as well as the somewhat new Chicken N Pickle, Bolder Adventure Park, and the coming soon co-branded hotel Hilton Garden Inn & Homewood Suites, the 13,000 square feet of conference center, and the many new restaurants soon to open nearby including Chili’s founder Larry Lavine’s new Loop 9 BBQ and Milkshake Concepts’ Vidorra cocina de Mexico.

“The addition of these three huge entertainment attractions is a big win for Grand Prairie. And their location just north of I-20, east of SH 161, right by IKEA guarantees success. The City Council and staff are thrilled that quality attractions and developers like these are seeking out Grand Prairie. The SH 161 corridor is quickly becoming the EpicCentral corridor and a destination for shopping, dining, and entertainment,” Jensen concluded.