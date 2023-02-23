“On Your Feet” Opens at Winspear Opera House

Facebook

“On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan” will have Winspear Opera House audiences leaping to their own feet March 2-4. The smash hit musical is based on the true story of two people who believed in their talent and each other. The national touring production is presented by AT&T Performing Arts Center March 2-4.

ON YOUR FEET! is produced by GFour Productions and Evan Bernardin Productions through a special license from Theatrical Rights Worldwide, and is represented by Columbia Artists Theatricals. This exciting new production is directed and choreographed by Luis Salgado, who performed in the original Broadway production of ON YOUR FEET!

“We are absolutely thrilled that our musical will once again be shared with audiences across the United States in this brand-new production of ON YOUR FEET! led by Luis Salgado,” Gloria and Emilio Estefan said. “We’ve had tremendous fun sharing our story on the stage since our show first hit Broadway in 2015, and it is our hope that we can continue to inspire and uplift people with its celebratory message, especially at a time when we all need it so much.”

Creative Team

The creative team includes Scenic Design by Clifton Chadick, Lighting Design by Ryan J. O’Gara, Costume Design by Jeannette Christensen, Video Design by Patrick W. Lord, Sound Design by Diego Garzón, Casting by Kate Lumpkin Casting, Music Direction by Daniel Alejandro Gutierrez, Musical Supervision by Clay Ostwald, Music, Lyrics and Orchestrations by Emilio and Gloria Estefan, Arrangements by Lon Hoyt, Additional Orchestrations and Arrangements by Jorge Casas, Clay Ostwald, and Oscar Hernández.

Salgado said, “This story exemplifies the American Dream through the eyes and work ethic of Cuban immigrants. The Estefan’s have given us permission to dare to dream bigger. They allowed their truth to resonate through their music, penetrating all of us, whether you’re Latine or not. This joy is a gift we want to give to our audiences.”

“We are passionate about opening the door of representation on this tour and nurturing a diverse family both backstage and on stage, with creative team members who are joining us from around the world,” he added.

ON YOUR FEET!

The exhilarating original musical, based on the extraordinary life of 26-time Grammy Award-winning husband-and-wife team Gloria and Emilio Estefan, features a book by Academy Award and Golden Globe winner Alexander Dinelaris. The score features some of the most loved and iconic songs of the past quarter-century including “Rhythm is Gonna Get You,” “Conga,” “Get On Your Feet,” “Don’t Want To Lose You Now,” “1-2-3” and “Coming Out of the Dark.” ON YOUR FEET! made its Broadway bow in November, 2015. It played there two years, and received seven Outer Critics Circle Award nominations, three Drama League Award nominations and a Tony Award® nomination for Best Choreography.

Tickets to ON YOUR FEET! are available by phoning 214.880.0202, or purchase online at attpac.org/on-sale/2023/on-your-feet-the-musical/. For more information, visit OnYourFeetMusical.com.

AT&T Performing Arts Center

There is no better place to explore and experience live performing arts than the AT&T Performing Arts Center in the Dallas Arts District. On its vibrant 10-acre downtown campus, the nonprofit Center operates three of the nation’s finest performance venues: Winspear Opera House (the best stage for Broadway in North Texas), Wyly Theatre, Strauss Square; Two black box performance spaces, Hamon Hall and 6th Floor Studio Theatre; and the welcoming public green space, Sammons Park with its Center Café.