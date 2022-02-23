DeSoto City Councilmember Takes Key Role with City of Grand Prairie

Facebook

Brown-Patrick Joins Grand Prairie As Business Manager for Retail Attraction, Business Retention and Enterprise Development

DESOTO – Focus Daily News readers have likely heard her name when thinking of DeSoto, now Kay Brown-Patrick has another addition to her resume.

Brown-Patrick recently joined the City of Grand Prairie as the Business Manager for Retail Attraction, Business Retention and Enterprise Development. She came to the City of Grand Prairie Economic Development Department after serving as Business Development

Administrator for the City of Denton where she developed, implemented, and managed the city’s Business Retention and Expansion plan and programming.

She has also served in various economic development roles for the cities of Waxahachie, Irving, and Bedford and as Community Programs Coordinator for the City of Lancaster.

“We are impressed with Kay’s experience in business retention and expansion,” Marty Wieder, City of Grand Prairie Economic Development Director said. “She has also worked with the Governor’s Office to pursue and land Special Events Trust Fund monies for big sports events like the International Cricket Council’s 2024 ICC T-20 World Cup that has been awarded to the West Indies and the United States. The City of Grand Prairie is glad to have her on board as we work hard to keep the excellent businesses we already have here and pursue new development opportunities.”

Brown-Patrick was offered the position when the city’s former Business Manager accepted an opportunity in economic development with another city.

Goals For Grand Prairie

Brown-Patrick’s goals in her new position are in alignment with Grand Prairie’s City/Department goals, which include attracting new retail development, formalizing a business retention and expansion program especially for major employers, large retailers and entertainment attractions, initiating a retail strip center/store front revitalization program, creating an entrepreneur development program with emphasis on franchisee training and minority business assistance, and working to pursue and land Special Events Trust Fund monies for the International Cricket Council’s 2024 ICC T-20 World Cup.

“We are certain that with all the years’ experience and knowledge she has in these areas, Kay will keep us moving in the right direction,” said Cami McKillop, City of Grand Prairie, Communications and Marketing Department. “Kay’s role in creating, implementing, and managing the Business Retention & Expansion program will assist in Identifying and addressing local businesses’ needs by providing quality assistance and access to resources in order to retain the businesses or help them expand.”

Expansion In The Turnpike Corridor

Grand Prairie has already been blessed to realize a good deal of retail and restaurant growth in that city, especially along the President George Bush Turnpike Corridor.

More recently the city has welcomed North Texas’ first Chicken N Pickle restaurant and entertainment attraction, as well as a Longhorn Steakhouse, Twin Peaks and Tiff’s Treats. Brown-Patrick will help the city continue to identify others who can join them on this corridor and elsewhere in Grand Prairie.”

She has her Master of Public Administration degree from the University of North Texas and completed the Oklahoma University Economic Development Institute in 2019. She is a member of the International Economic Development Council, Texas Economic Development Council, Texas Municipal League and National Forum for Black Public Administrators.

“I am excited to have been selected to join the economic development team at the City of Grand Prairie. Grand Prairie has a lot of new development opportunities happening citywide and I am excited to be a part of the efforts to ensure we maintain that momentum,” Brown-Patrick concluded. “I look forward to serving the business community while helping facilitate new commercial development, retaining the businesses we have, and developing our growing entrepreneur base.”