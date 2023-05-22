Grand Opening Set for The Lagoon at Virginia Weaver Park

Facebook

The new pool promises to provide a safe and enjoyable place to cool off and spend time with family and friends.

Cedar Hill– A new era begins as The Lagoon at Virginia Weaver Park debuts with a grand opening set for Memorial Day weekend with a formal ribbon-cutting ceremony and festivities. Join us for a huge community celebration to kick off summer officially and the Lagoon grand opening featuring free food, music, and giveaways. The parking lot opens to the public at 11 a.m. The Lagoon will be one of the largest public pools of its kind in the Best Southwest. The original Crawford Park Pool opened its doors in the mid-’70s. For pricing, hours, and session information, go to cedarhilltx.com/swim.

“This project was highly anticipated and truly a collaboration between our city leaders and local community members. We had many members of our community help determine what this pool would look like and how it would best serve our city,” said City of Cedar Hill Mayor Stephen Mason. “I have no doubt that this pool will make our citizens proud and will serve our area well for many years to come.”

Highlights of The Lagoon include a zero-depth entry pool, a separate lap swim pool, a lazy river, and three-turn slide, and play features. The new pool will be located at Virginia Weaver Park with features and amenities for residents and visitors.

Who: The City of Cedar Hill

What: Grand Opening ceremony for the Lagoon with free food, LIVE DJ, and giveaways.

When: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Noon until 4 p.m.

Where: 631 Somerset Drive

Cedar Hill, TX 75104