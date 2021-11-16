Profile: Cedar Hill Mayor Stephen Mason

Facebook

Get To Know Cedar Hill Mayor Stephen Mason

Focus Daily News: What elected official seat do you sit in?

Stephen Mason: Mayor

FDN: How long have you had this seat?

SM: I have sat in this three seat years and nine years prior on the City Council.

FDN: What is your main goal as a city council member during this term?

SM: Sustainability and implement bond – 2017 bond program

FDN: What made you decide to get into politics?

SM: Heart to serve the community I grew up in

FDN: What have been some of the surprises?

SM: How resilient our community has been with faced with adversity

FDN: What have been your challenges?

SM: Adjusting to the state changes through our planning efforts

FDN: Where do you see the city going in the next few years and how will you contribute to that?

SM: Job creation/building municipal legacy facilities

From the city’s website:

Prior to his election as mayor in May 2019, Stephen Mason served as city council member in Place 5 for nine years, three of those as mayor pro tem. Stephen was first encouraged to serve the city by his father, who was very active in the community and served on the Executive Board for the Chamber of Commerce. Volunteering alongside his dad, Stephen was inspired by the way the business community and residents worked together for a greater cause.

Stephen’s focus as mayor is on keeping Cedar Hill safe, clean, and green. He believes that the preservation of Cedar Hill’s green space and natural beauty improves quality of life and creates an environment where families and businesses choose to live, work, and play. Stephen is committed to comprehensive planning for the future of Cedar Hill’s development, infrastructure, and service delivery and is looking forward to completing the projects approved in the 2017 bond program that will provide enhanced amenities and quality of life for all Cedar Hill residents.

Prior to his service on the city council, Stephen chaired the Planning & Zoning Commission and served on the Cedar Hill Comprehensive Planning Committee, the Chamber of Commerce Executive Board, the Best Southwest Board of Directors, and the Lake Ridge Elementary Sitebase Committee. He served on the Texas Municipal League Board of Directors from 2013 to 2017 and is a graduate of Leadership North Texas.

Stephen holds a Master of Business Administration from the Neeley School of business at Texas Christian University. He is President of Mas-Tek Engineering, which provides geotechnical engineering and construction materials testing services. Stephen and his wife have five children.