Dallas Public Library Hosts Free Wicked Ball Nov. 15 at Erik Jonsson Central Library

Wicked: For Good is almost here, and the Dallas Public Library is celebrating with the free Wicked Ball on Saturday, November 15, from 6 to 9 p.m. The J. Erik Jonsson Central Library has been transformed, filled with Emerald City glamour, magical moments, and dancing, of course. Attendees should don their best costumes and apparel while enjoying a high-spirited, whimsical evening featuring:

Wicked Ball Activities

Enjoy the Whiskers of Oz, an adoption event full of cat cuddles; Tarot readings at The Emerald City Oracle; Swing dance instruction by The Rhythm Room; Exciting “Defying Gravity Riff-Off” contests; Vendor booths + food & beverage from local partners, and more.

The event has free entry and is for 18+ only. Library garage parking is complimentary and available on a first-come basis, with paid lots and street parking as alternative options. J. Erik Jonsson Central Library is located at 1515 Young Street, Dallas, TX 75201. The graphic flyer is available here.

Registration for Free Attendance

Registration is required to attend the grand Wicked Ball. To secure your spots, please visit https://dallaslibrary.librarymarket.com/event/wicked-ball

Proudly supported by the Friends of the Dallas Public Library, the Wicked Ball exemplifies the Dallas Public Library’s position as a vibrant hub for culture and connection, combining literary, theatrical, and social elements in a way that reaches beyond traditional programming.

Friends of the Dallas Public Library

A trusted non-profit that works in partnership with the City of Dallas, Friends of the Dallas Public Library has raised and donated more than $60,000,000 and countless volunteer hours to the Dallas Public Library system to ensure these programs and services continue.

Contributions to the Friends help fund essential programs, facilities, and supplies, ensuring our libraries remain vital community hubs. From early childhood initiatives to workforce development to the SMART Summer Program, we’re committed to reaching every corner of Dallas, bringing the library to everyone. Funding library programs that reflect our diverse community by funding enriching experiences that celebrate literature and the arts.

Since advocating for a new Main Library in the 1950s, the Friends of the Dallas Public Library continue to advocate at City Hall for library funding and have supported every bond issue that expanded access to our neighborhoods, creating a library system that truly belongs to the community. Our dedication to collecting significant works—like those in the Virginia Lazenby O’Hara Rare and Fine Books Collection—preserves our cultural heritage for generations to come.